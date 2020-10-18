Log in
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(A042700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


HANMI Semiconductor : third-quarter best performance against..

10/18/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

Original Article

Sales reached 77.9 billion won in the third-quarter, operating profit of 24.9 billion won, and profit ratio of 32 percent
Quarterly maximum sales, operating profit. Profitability Semiconductor Equipment 'Best'
Unexpected performance record despite shrinking semiconductor investment due to the influence of Corona effect
'From the previous Vision Placement to EMI Shield Equipment, we're number one.'

Despite 'Corona 19 Pandemics', HANMI Semiconductor achieved its best performance in the third-quarter of this year. This seems to be due to strong sales of 'Vision Placement' and its new business 'EMI Shield'.

HANMI Semiconductor's third- quarter earnings this year were 77.9 billion won, up 100.6 percent from a year earlier. Operating profit was 24.9 billion won, up 201.9 percent.

Sales and operating profit in the third-quarter of this year are the highest ever. And the profit margin is close to 32%. This is a rare case in the manufacturing industry. This year's cumulative sales and operating profit reached $179.4 billion and $52.4 billion. Compared to the previous year, the figure was up 201.9 percent and 667.0 percent.

Kwak Dong-shin, vice chairman of HANMI Semiconductor, said, 'The proportion of sales in overseas markets is high and exports account for more than 77 percent of sales. And the active application of the EMI shield process has increased demand for related equipment.'

Global IT companies started applying EMI shield process in 2016. HANMI Semiconductor released EMI Shield Equipment in 2016, achieving 36.4 billion won in sales.

In the second- quarter of this year, HANMI Semiconductor ranked first in global market share in EMI Shield Equipment. In order to respond to increasing demands for EMI shield equipment, it recently built 'N K Kwak Hall' at its new plant.

Vice Chairman Kwak Dong-shin said, 'Demands for 5G semiconductors are expanding globally. The increase in performance of HANMI Semiconductor will continue until the fourth-quarter of this year and next year.'

According to SEMI's 'Global Semiconductor Fab Investment Trend', it is predicted that semiconductor equipment market will be $70 billion next year, which will be the largest ever. As a result, HANMI Semiconductor is expecting to win orders for various semiconductor equipment such as EMI Shield Equipment and Flip Chip Bonder along with Vision Placement.

Disclaimer

HANMI Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 03:29:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 0,19 B 0,19 B
Net income 2020 43,3 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
Net cash 2020 45,5 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 568 B 497 M 497 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 578x
EV / Sales 2021 2 175x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9 000,00 KRW
Last Close Price 11 300,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target -20,4%
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong-Shin Kwak Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min-Hyeon Kim President, Director, Head-Sales & Research
Min Kim Independent Director
Young-Tae Shin Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.39.51%497
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.3.21%57 537
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA79.87%13 273
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.96.83%12 836
DISCO CORPORATION6.99%9 465
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.37.44%7 864
