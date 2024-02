Hanna Capital Corp. is a Canada-based company, which is focused on raising capital for exploration mainly within the base metal and resource sectors. The Company is in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada. Its properties include Carscallen and Jasper VMS. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Carscallen Property, certain mining claims west of the City of Timmins. The project covers an area of approximately 70 meters to 230 meters of mafic intrusion, with a north-northwest-south-southeast orientation and approximately 200 meters wide, tapering towards the extremities. Its Jasper Property is located inland from the western shore of Vancouver Island, British Columbia (B.C.), approximately 80 kilometers Northwest of Victoria and consists of the Jas three legacy mineral claim and eight unnamed cell mineral claims that together comprise nine contiguous claims, which cover approximately 3978 hectares.

Sector Diversified Mining