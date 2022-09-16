Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hannan Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAN   CA4105841064

HANNAN METALS LTD.

(HAN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-09-16 am EDT
0.2250 CAD   -6.25%
Hannan Metals : Corporate presentation

09/16/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
COPPER | SILVER | GOLD

PERU

DEFINING LARGE MINERALIZING SYSTEMS

IN PERU'S NEW FRONTIER AREAS

Corporate Presentation

September 2022

TSXV : HAN | OTC: HANNF

Disclaimer

Accuracy of Information: Readers are directed to the public disclosure of Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan") available under Hannan's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. Information contained in this presentation was believed to be accurate at the time it was posted, but may be superseded by more recent public disclosure of Hannan. Hannan makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, reliability, completeness or timeliness of the information in this presentation.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward- looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Hannan believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Hannan cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Hannan does not assume the obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements or information that may be contained in this presentation or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Qualified Person: The qualified person for Hannan's projects, Michael Hudson, CEO for Hannan, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the contents of this presentation.

Sept 2022

2

Why

HAN:TSXV?

  1. First mover - Secured "big company" land position:
    • San Martin sediment-hostedcopper-silver
    • Valiente porphyry copper-gold
  3. Top 10 Peru tenure holder
  4. Japanese Government Joint Venture (JOGMEC)
  • US$35M - 1/3 of ground position at San Martin

4. Team of discoverers and value creators

TSXV : HAN | OTC: HANNF 3

Capital Structure

HAN

HANNF

INSIDERS:

16%

SHARES ON ISSUE:

92.8 M

FULLY DILUTED:

97.6 M

RECENT PRICE:

C$0.24 (16 Sept 22)

MARKET CAP:

C$25.4 M

CASH:

C$2.5 M

ENTERPRISE VALUE:

C$22.9 M

TSXV : HAN | OTC: HANNF

4

Directors & Officers

Michael Hudson (Chairman & CEO): B.Sc. (Hons), GDipAppFin,

FAusIMM, MAIG

Lars Dahlenborg (President): MSc. MAIG

David Henstridge (Director): B.Sc. (Hons), FAusIMM, MAIG, MGSAust

Georgina Carnegie (Director): B.Com, AM Harvard

Ciara Talbot (Director): B.Sc. (Honours)

Nick DeMare (Director): CPA, CA

Mariana Bermudez (Corporate Secretary)

Hannan is managed by a group with careers built in the exploration industry.

In recent years, the group has raised more than US$100M for European and Peruvian exploration and development.

Hannan management is highly experienced with a long history of working in Peru.

TSXV : HAN | OTC: HANNF 5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Hannan Metals Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,59 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,7 M 15,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart HANNAN METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hannan Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,23
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Michael Robert Hudson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Dahlenborg President
Harvey Lim Chief Financial Officer
David Alan Henstridge Independent Director
Georgina Carnegie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNAN METALS LTD.-19.64%16
BHP GROUP LIMITED18.05%131 818
RIO TINTO PLC-2.18%92 018
GLENCORE PLC30.50%74 439
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)66.88%42 909
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-6.55%39 281