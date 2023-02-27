Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hannan Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAN   CA4105841064

HANNAN METALS LTD.

(HAN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:08:09 2023-02-24 pm EST
0.2550 CAD   +2.00%
02/24Hannan Geophysical Survey Outlines Significant Exploration Target to 500 metres Depth at the Valiente Porphyry Project, Peru
AQ
02/23Hannan Metals Says Geophysical Survey Outlines 'Significant' Exploration Target at Valiente Porphyry Project in Peru
MT
02/23Hannan Metals Limited Provides Results from 13.7 Km Induced Polarization Geophysical Survey at the Belen Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) Target at the 100% Owned Valiente Project in Peru
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hannan Metals : Corporate presentation

02/27/2023 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPPER | SILVER | GOLD

PERU

DISCOVREY OF LARGE MINERALIZING SYSTEMS

IN PERU'S NEW FRONTIER AREAS

Corporate Presentation

MARCH 2022

TSXV : HAN | OTC: HANNF

Disclaimer

Accuracy of Information: Readers are directed to the public disclosure of Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan") available under Hannan's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. Information contained in this presentation was believed to be accurate at the time it was posted, but may be superseded by more recent public disclosure of Hannan. Hannan makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, reliability, completeness or timeliness of the information in this presentation.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward- looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Hannan believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Hannan cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Hannan does not assume the obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements or information that may be contained in this presentation or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Qualified Person: The qualified person for Hannan's projects, Michael Hudson, CEO for Hannan, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the contents of this presentation.

MARCH 2023

2

Why

HAN:TSXV?

  1. First mover - Secured "big company" land position:
    • San Martin sediment-hostedcopper-silver
    • Valiente porphyry copper-gold
  3. Top 10 Peru tenure holder
  4. Japanese Government Joint Venture (JOGMEC)
    • US$35M - 1/3 of ground position at San Martin
  2. Teck @ 9% equity
  3. We are motivated by discovery

TSXV : HAN | OTC: HANNF 3

Capital Structure

HAN

HAN

HANNF

INSIDERS:

14%

SHARES ON ISSUE:

102.1 M

FULLY DILUTED:

107.4 M

RECENT PRICE:

C$0.255 (27 Feb 23)

MARKET CAP:

C$25.0 M

CASH:

C$2.9 M

WARRANTS:

0

TSXV : HAN | OTC: HANNF

4

Directors & Officers

Michael Hudson (Chairman & CEO): B.Sc. (Hons), GDipAppFin,

FAusIMM, MAIG

Lars Dahlenborg (President): MSc. MAIG

David Henstridge (Director): B.Sc. (Hons), FAusIMM, MAIG, MGSAust

Georgina Carnegie (Director): B.Com, AM Harvard

Ciara Talbot (Director): B.Sc. (Honours)

Nick DeMare (Director): CPA, CA

Mariana Bermudez (Corporate Secretary)

Hannan is managed by a group with careers built in the exploration industry.

Hannan management is highly experienced with +25 years working in Peru with a strong Peruvian based team.

TSXV : HAN | OTC: HANNF 5

Disclaimer

Hannan Metals Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 14:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HANNAN METALS LTD.
02/24Hannan Geophysical Survey Outlines Significant Exploration Target to 500 metres Depth a..
AQ
02/23Hannan Metals Says Geophysical Survey Outlines 'Significant' Exploration Target at Vali..
MT
02/23Hannan Metals Limited Provides Results from 13.7 Km Induced Polarization Geophysical Su..
CI
02/17Hannan Expands the Belen Cu-Au Porphyry Discovery In Peru
AQ
02/16Hannan Metals Limited Expands the Belen Cu-Au Porphyry Discovery in Peru
CI
01/26Hannan Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
2022Hannan Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
2022Hannan Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
2022Hannan Announces Results of Airborne Survey at Valiente, Peru
AQ
2022Hannan Metals Limited Announces Results of Airborne Survey at Valiente, Peru
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,88 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net cash 2022 2,38 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,0 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart HANNAN METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hannan Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Robert Hudson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Dahlenborg President
Harvey Lim Chief Financial Officer
David Alan Henstridge Independent Director
Georgina Carnegie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNAN METALS LTD.-22.73%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.68%156 674
RIO TINTO PLC-2.26%114 240
GLENCORE PLC-11.59%72 952
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.46%42 666
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.07%41 281