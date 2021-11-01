Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
HANNANS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday November 01, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
HNR
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
28,000,000
|
01/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
HANNANS LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
52099862129
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
HNR
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
1/11/2021
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
HNRAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
HNR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
28,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/10/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
27/10/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Jonathan Murray
Markus Bachmann
Clay Gordon
|
|
Number of options being exercised
|
|
or other +convertible securities
|
Name of registered holder
|
being converted
|
|
3,500,000
|
Mrs Andrea Murray
|
Fund No 2 A/C>
|
|
|
3,500,000
|
|
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd SIX
|
SIS LTD
|
|
|
3,500,000
|
|
Mrs Nicole Marie Gordon <>
|
Family A/C>
|
|
|
|
|
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Amanda Scott
|
|
Ms Amanda Victoria Scott
|
3,500,000
|
|
|
|
Issue date
1/11/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
28,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.01800000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Exercise of unlisted options exercisable at $0.018 each on or before 27 October 2021.
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hannans Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:36:04 UTC.