    HNR   AU000000HNR5

HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.036 AUD   0.00%
06:37aApplication for quotation of securities
PU
06:37aUpdated Capital Structure
PU
12:27a1st Quarter Activities Report
PU
Application for quotation of securities

11/01/2021 | 06:37am GMT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

HANNANS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 01, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HNR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

28,000,000

01/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

HANNANS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

52099862129

1.3

ASX issuer code

HNR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HNRAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HNR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

28,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/10/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

27/10/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Name of KMP

Jonathan Murray

Markus Bachmann

Clay Gordon

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of registered holder

being converted

3,500,000

Mrs Andrea Murray

Fund No 2 A/C>

3,500,000

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd SIX

SIS LTD

3,500,000

Mrs Nicole Marie Gordon <>

Family A/C>

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Amanda Scott

Ms Amanda Victoria Scott

3,500,000

Issue date

1/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

28,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Exercise of unlisted options exercisable at $0.018 each on or before 27 October 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,55 M -1,16 M -0,85 M
Net cash 2021 1,08 M 0,81 M 0,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,0 M 63,8 M 46,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Managers and Directors
Mindy Ong Manager-Finance & Compliance
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Markus Bachmann Non-Executive Director
Damian Peter Hicks Executive Director
Amanda Scott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNANS LIMITED620.00%64
BHP GROUP-13.79%136 929
RIO TINTO PLC-16.63%102 964
GLENCORE PLC56.76%65 740
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.77%46 684
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.37%34 198