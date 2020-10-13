Hannans : Director Nomination and Change of Address

Date of AGM, Closing Date for Director Nomination and Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business 12 October 2020

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) (Hannans or Company) advises Shareholders that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, 30 November 2020. The Notice of Meeting for the AGM will be released to ASX late October 2020.

An item of business at the AGM will be the re-election and appointment of directors. All nominations for the election of new Directors must be received no later than 5.00pm (WST) on 16 October 2020 at Hannans' registered office.

Hannans registered office and principal place of business has changed with immediate effect to:

Level 12, 197 St Georges Terrace

Perth Western Australia

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by Damian Hicks, Executive Director.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Gregory

Company Secretary

+61 (8) 9324 3388

info@hannans.com