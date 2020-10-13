Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Hannans Limited    HNR   AU000000HNR5

HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/12
0.006 AUD   0.00%
03:25aHANNANS : Director Nomination and Change of Address
PU
09/18CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/16HANNANS LTD : - Forrestania Nickel Drilling
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hannans : Director Nomination and Change of Address

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Date of AGM,

Closing Date for Director Nomination

and Change of Registered Office

and Principal Place of Business

12 October 2020

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) (Hannans or Company) advises Shareholders that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, 30 November 2020. The Notice of Meeting for the AGM will be released to ASX late October 2020.

An item of business at the AGM will be the re-election and appointment of directors. All nominations for the election of new Directors must be received no later than 5.00pm (WST) on 16 October 2020 at Hannans' registered office.

Hannans registered office and principal place of business has changed with immediate effect to:

Level 12, 197 St Georges Terrace

Perth Western Australia

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by Damian Hicks, Executive Director.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Gregory

Company Secretary

  1. +61 (8) 9324 3388
  1. info@hannans.com

www.hannans.com

@HannansLtd

Hannans_Ltd

info@hannans.com

Level 12, 197 St Georges Tce, Perth Western Australia

ASX: HNR

ABN: 52 099 862 129

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HANNANS LIMITED
03:25aHANNANS : Director Nomination and Change of Address
PU
09/18CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/16HANNANS LTD : - Forrestania Nickel Drilling
AQ
09/14HANNANS LTD : - Moogie Geochemical Sampling Update
AQ
09/13HANNANS : Moogie Geochemical Sampling Update
PU
08/03HANNANS : Reward Ltd - 4th Quarter Activities Report
AQ
08/02HANNANS : 4th Quarter Activities Report
PU
08/02HANNANS : 4th Quarter Cashflow Report
PU
07/30HANNANS LTD : - Forrestania Drill Testing of Nickel Targets
AQ
07/15CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED : - Kat Gap metallurgical studies demonstrate outstandi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,90 M -1,37 M -1,37 M
Net cash 2020 0,87 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,9 M 8,60 M 8,57 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart HANNANS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hannans Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Mindy Ong Manager-Finance & Compliance
Markus Bachmann Non-Executive Director
Damian Peter Hicks Executive Director
Amanda Scott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNANS LIMITED-33.33%9
BHP GROUP-6.37%123 709
RIO TINTO PLC5.03%103 917
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.18%31 313
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.84%21 558
FRESNILLO PLC107.98%12 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group