Hannans : Half Year Financial Report

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of Hannans Ltd (Hannans, Group or Company) submit the financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:

The names of the Directors of the Company who have held office during and since the end of the half-year are:

Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Directors Mr Jonathan Murray Mr Markus Bachmann Mr Clay Gordon Executive Director Ms Amanda Scott Mr Damian Hicks

The Directors held their position throughout the entire half-year period and up to the date of this report unless stated otherwise.

Principal activities

The principal activity of the Group during the half-year period was exploration and evaluation of mineral interests.

Results

The consolidated net loss of the Group for the half-year period after income tax expense was $1,141,160 (Dec 2020: loss $907,275).

Review of operations

Lithium-ion battery (LiB) recycling

Hannans signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Critical Metals Ltd (Critical) and LIB Recycling Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Critical) to commercialise a lithium battery recycling technology in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland (Nordics). All conditions precedent to the MOU were satisfied, including approval by the Critical Board and shareholders, approval by the Hannans Board and shareholders, and completion of a $5.5 Million capital raising by Hannans. Hannans' largest shareholder Neometals Limited committed $1.8 Million to the rights issue to maintain their 33% equity holding.

On 1 February 2022, Hannans executed a Heads of Agreement with Greenhouse Investments Ltd providing Hannans with right to expand its lithium battery recycling commercialisation activities into the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, and the Balkans. Refer to the subsequent events note for more information.

Hannans' focus is now turned to securing LIB feedstock agreements with Nordic based companies requiring a recycling solution for scrap and end-of-life lithium batteries.

Mineral Exploration

Fraser Range

The Fraser Range nickel-copper project is located 100km east of Norseman, in Western Australia.

All tenements within the Project contain host rocks/stratigraphy that are considered prospective for nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation related to mafic-ultramafic intrusions.

Hannans secured additional tenure within the Fraser Range by lodging applications for exploration licenses (ELA63/2143 and E28/3167) over ground that was relinquished by an unrelated third party.

Activity focussed on a review of historic data and exploration. Acquisition of historic airborne EM data and surface EM surveying is planned to cover several areas testing for bedrock conductors that may indicate the presence of buried massive nickel-copper sulphides. No exploration was completed by Hannans on joint venture tenement E63/1772.

Moogie Gold & Nickel-Copper Project

The Moogie Project is located approximately 260km north-west of Meekatharra and 270km east of Carnarvon, Western Australia.

The Project is located within the Gascoyne Province proximal to the margin with the Yilgarn and Pilbara Cratons. Such collision belts at the margin of cratons are known to host deep crustal-scale structures, favourable target sites for mineralisation. The Project hosts a significant strike length of the Cardilya Shear Zone, identified as such a deep-seated structure.

An airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey (refer ASX release dated 2 September 2021) was completed in late January 2022, subsequent to the reporting period. The survey covered the priority targets at Breccia, Mission Bore, Minni Ritchi and Ghallangee prospects . Final results are pending.