Hannans : Issue of Options

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) advises Shareholders that unlisted options
have been issued to independent specialist consulting and contracting group
Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd (Newexco) in recognition of the contributions they have made advancing Hannans' nickel exploration portfolio, and as an added incentive to achieve a nickel discovery. The options are short dated and subject to vesting conditions, the details of which are set out below.
Number - The number of options for each Target are set out below.
Target 1
Target 2
Target 3
Target 4
10,000,000
15,000,000
20,000,000
25,000,000
Exercise Price - The amount payable upon exercise of each Option will be as follows:
Target 1
Target 2
Target 3
Target 4
1.2 cents
1.7 cents
2.2 cents
2.7 cents
Vesting Conditions
The Options will vest when the vesting conditions are met as follows:
Target 1
Target 2
Target 3
Target 4
Hannans Ltd (or a
Hannans intersecting a
Hannans outlining an
Hannans outlining an
wholly owned
NiS intercept
equivalent 5,000 nickel
equivalent 10,000
subsidiary) (Hannans)
equivalent to 20m% at
metals tonnes grading
nickel metal tonnes
intersecting a nickel
grade >1% NiS in a
not less than 2% NiS
grading greater than
sulphide (NiS) drill
drill program designed
on a project where no
2% NiS on a project
intercept equivalent to
and managed by
previous nickel metal
where no previous
10m% at grade >1%
Newexco. By way of
tonnes have been
nickel metal tonnes
NiS in a drill program
example, 20 metres at
identified, and where
have been identified
designed and
1% NiS, 10 metres at
that project is
(other than those as a
managed by Newexco
2% NiS or 5 metres at
managed by Newexco.
result of reaching
Exploration Pty Ltd
4% NiS.
If this Target 3 is met
Target 3), and where
(Newexco). By way of
that project is
If this Target 2 is met
prior to the Target 3
example only, 10
managed by Newexco.
prior to the Target 2
Expiry Date then
metres at 1% NiS or 5
If this Target 4 is met
Expiry Date then
20,000,000 options will
metres at 2% NiS.
15,000,000 options will
vest, exercisable at 2.2
prior to the Target 4
If this Target 1 is met
vest, exercisable at 1.7
cents per option.
Expiry Date then
prior to the Target 1
cents per option.
25,000,000 options will
Expiry Date then
vest, exercisable at 2.7
10,000,000 options will
cents per option.
vest, exercisable at 1.2
cents per option.
Expiry Date - Each Option will expire as follows:
Target 1
Target 2
Target 3
Target 4
5pm WST on
5pm WST on
5pm WST on
5pm WST on
30 October 2021
30 October 2021
30 October 2022
30 October 2022
Updated Capital Structure
Following grant of the options the updated capital structure for the Company is as follows:
Updated Capital Structure
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares listed on the ASX
1,959,954,539
Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.8 cents on or before 27 October 2021
28,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.5 cents on or before 27 October 2022
28,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.5 cents on or before 27 October 2022
3,500,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.2 cents on or before 30 October 2021
10,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.7 cents on or before 30 October 2021
15,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at 2.2 cents on or before 30 October 2022
20,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at 2.7 cents on or before 30 October 2022
25,000,000
This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by Mr Damian Hicks, Executive Director.
For further information, please contact:
Ian Gregory
Company Secretary
+61 (8) 9324 3388
info@hannans.com
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question
Question
Answer
no
1.1
*Name of entity
HANNANS LTD
We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,
conversion or payment up of the following unquoted
+securities.
1.2
*Registration type and number
ABN 52 099 862 129
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or
another registration type and number (if you supply
another registration type, please specify both the type
of registration and the registration number).
1.3
*ASX issuer code
HNR
1.4
*This announcement is
☒ A new announcement
Tick whichever is applicable.
☐ An update/amendment to a previous
announcement
☐ A cancellation of a previous
announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
N/A
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A
reason must be provided for an update.
1.4b
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
update
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
N/A
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
cancellation
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.5
*Date of this announcement
29 October 2020
Part 2 - Type of issue
Question
Question
Answer
No.
2.1
*The +securities the subject of this
☐ +Securities issued as a result of options
notification are:
being exercised or other +convertible
Select whichever item is applicable.
+securities being converted and that are
If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of
not to be quoted on ASX
securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G
☐ Partly paid +securities that have been
for each type of issue.
fully paid up and that are not to be
quoted on ASX
☐ +Securities issued under an +employee
incentive scheme that are not being
immediately quoted on ASX
☒ Other [please specify]
If you have selected 'other' please provide the
circumstances of the issue here:
Issue of options to the independent
consultants in recognition of the
contributions they have made to date
advancing the Company's Forrestania nickel
exploration project, and as an added
incentive to achieve exploration success in
the short term
2.2a.1
Please state the number and type of
N/A
options that were exercised or other
+convertible securities that were converted
(including their ASX security code if
available)?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"securities issued as a result of options being
exercised or other convertible securities being
converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".
2.2a.2
And the date the options were exercised or
N/A
other +convertible securities were
converted:
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"securities issued as a result of options being
exercised or other convertible securities being
converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the options was exercised or
convertible securities was converted.
2.2b.1
Please state the number and type of partly
N/A
paid +securities that were fully paid up
(including their ASX security code if
available)?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that
are not to be quoted on ASX".
2.2b.2
And the date the +securities were fully paid
N/A
up:
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that
are not to be quoted on ASX".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the securities was fully paid up.
