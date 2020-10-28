Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Hannans Limited    HNR   AU000000HNR5

HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/26
0.007 AUD   -12.50%
10/13HANNANS : Director Nomination and Change of Address
PU
09/18CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/16HANNANS LTD : - Forrestania Nickel Drilling
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hannans : Issue of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

Grant of Options

29 October 2020

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) advises Shareholders that unlisted options

have been issued to independent specialist consulting and contracting group

Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd (Newexco) in recognition of the contributions they have made advancing Hannans' nickel exploration portfolio, and as an added incentive to achieve a nickel discovery. The options are short dated and subject to vesting conditions, the details of which are set out below.

Number - The number of options for each Target are set out below.

Target 1

Target 2

Target 3

Target 4

10,000,000

15,000,000

20,000,000

25,000,000

Exercise Price - The amount payable upon exercise of each Option will be as follows:

Target 1

Target 2

Target 3

Target 4

1.2 cents

1.7 cents

2.2 cents

2.7 cents

Vesting Conditions

  • The Options will vest when the vesting conditions are met as follows:

Target 1

Target 2

Target 3

Target 4

Hannans Ltd (or a

Hannans intersecting a

Hannans outlining an

Hannans outlining an

wholly owned

NiS intercept

equivalent 5,000 nickel

equivalent 10,000

subsidiary) (Hannans)

equivalent to 20m% at

metals tonnes grading

nickel metal tonnes

intersecting a nickel

grade >1% NiS in a

not less than 2% NiS

grading greater than

sulphide (NiS) drill

drill program designed

on a project where no

2% NiS on a project

intercept equivalent to

and managed by

previous nickel metal

where no previous

10m% at grade >1%

Newexco. By way of

tonnes have been

nickel metal tonnes

NiS in a drill program

example, 20 metres at

identified, and where

have been identified

designed and

1% NiS, 10 metres at

that project is

(other than those as a

managed by Newexco

2% NiS or 5 metres at

managed by Newexco.

result of reaching

Exploration Pty Ltd

4% NiS.

If this Target 3 is met

Target 3), and where

(Newexco). By way of

that project is

If this Target 2 is met

prior to the Target 3

example only, 10

managed by Newexco.

prior to the Target 2

Expiry Date then

metres at 1% NiS or 5

If this Target 4 is met

Expiry Date then

20,000,000 options will

metres at 2% NiS.

15,000,000 options will

vest, exercisable at 2.2

prior to the Target 4

If this Target 1 is met

vest, exercisable at 1.7

cents per option.

Expiry Date then

prior to the Target 1

cents per option.

25,000,000 options will

Expiry Date then

vest, exercisable at 2.7

10,000,000 options will

cents per option.

vest, exercisable at 1.2

cents per option.

www.hannans.com

@HannansLtd

Hannans_Ltd

info@hannans.com

Level 12, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia

ASX: HNR

ABN: 52 099 862 129

Expiry Date - Each Option will expire as follows:

Target 1

Target 2

Target 3

Target 4

5pm WST on

5pm WST on

5pm WST on

5pm WST on

30 October 2021

30 October 2021

30 October 2022

30 October 2022

Updated Capital Structure

Following grant of the options the updated capital structure for the Company is as follows:

Updated Capital Structure

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares listed on the ASX

1,959,954,539

Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.8 cents on or before 27 October 2021

28,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.5 cents on or before 27 October 2022

28,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.5 cents on or before 27 October 2022

3,500,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.2 cents on or before 30 October 2021

10,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.7 cents on or before 30 October 2021

15,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 2.2 cents on or before 30 October 2022

20,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 2.7 cents on or before 30 October 2022

25,000,000

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by Mr Damian Hicks, Executive Director.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Gregory

Company Secretary

  1. +61 (8) 9324 3388
  1. info@hannans.com

P a g e | 2

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity

+securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

HANNANS LTD

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 52 099 862 129

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

HNR

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

29 October 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this

+Securities issued as a result of options

notification are:

being exercised or other +convertible

Select whichever item is applicable.

+securities being converted and that are

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of

not to be quoted on ASX

securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G

Partly paid +securities that have been

for each type of issue.

fully paid up and that are not to be

quoted on ASX

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please provide the

circumstances of the issue here:

Issue of options to the independent

consultants in recognition of the

contributions they have made to date

advancing the Company's Forrestania nickel

exploration project, and as an added

incentive to achieve exploration success in

the short term

2.2a.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2a.2

And the date the options were exercised or

N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2b.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities that were fully paid up

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2b.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

N/A

up:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

31 January 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 03:54:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HANNANS LIMITED
10/13HANNANS : Director Nomination and Change of Address
PU
09/18CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/16HANNANS LTD : - Forrestania Nickel Drilling
AQ
09/14HANNANS LTD : - Moogie Geochemical Sampling Update
AQ
09/13HANNANS : Moogie Geochemical Sampling Update
PU
08/03HANNANS : Reward Ltd - 4th Quarter Activities Report
AQ
08/02HANNANS : 4th Quarter Activities Report
PU
08/02HANNANS : 4th Quarter Cashflow Report
PU
07/30HANNANS LTD : - Forrestania Drill Testing of Nickel Targets
AQ
07/15CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED : - Kat Gap metallurgical studies demonstrate outstandi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,90 M -1,34 M -1,34 M
Net cash 2020 0,87 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 9,83 M 9,82 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart HANNANS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hannans Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Mindy Ong Manager-Finance & Compliance
Markus Bachmann Non-Executive Director
Damian Peter Hicks Executive Director
Amanda Scott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNANS LIMITED-22.22%10
BHP GROUP-10.23%116 455
RIO TINTO PLC-1.69%96 526
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.91%30 530
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.88%23 380
FRESNILLO PLC93.06%11 907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group