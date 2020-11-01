Hannans : Presentation

Map showing location of Hannans' Forrestania, Fraser Range, Moogie, Milly Boo and Mt Holland Projects.
Fraser Range, Moogie and Milly Boo are located on the edge of the Yilgarn Craton as are the DeGrussa copper-gold mine (owned by Sandfire Resources NL), Tropicana gold mine (a joint venture between AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd and IGO Ltd), the Nova- Bollinger nickel-copper-cobalt mine (owned by IGO Ltd) and the Julimar PGE-nickel-copper deposit (discovered by Chalice Gold Mines Ltd).
Summary of Exploration Projects
Nickel (Forrestania) - 100%
Hannans exploring along strike from two operating world class nickel sulphide mines.
Exploration planned and executed by Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd.
3rd phase of RC drilling recently completed (assays pending, due November 2020), down-hole EM in progress.
Gold (Forrestania) - 20%
Hannans free-carried to decision to mine on Forrestania Gold Project.
JV partner targeting production.
Nickel-Copper (Fraser Range) - 100%
Hannans tenement applications recently reviewed by Newexco, certain areas justify further exploration.
1st phase of ground geophysics to commence 1st Quarter 2021.
Gold & Copper (Moogie) - 100%
Hannans exploring Moogie for large, long life, low cost, sustainable gold and or copper deposit.
3rd phase of surface sampling in progress (assays pending, due December 2020).
Two new tenement applications lodged targeting gold mineralisation.
Polymetallic Target (Milly Boo) - 100%
Deep magnetic anomaly originally thought to have characteristics of IOCG target.
