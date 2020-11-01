Log in
Hannans : Presentation

11/01/2020 | 01:15am EST

Nickel, Gold & Lithium in Western Australia

Forrestania, Fraser Range, Moogie, Milly Boo & Mt Holland

www.hannans.com

ASX:HNR

30 October 2020

Summary

Map showing location of Hannans' Forrestania, Fraser Range, Moogie, Milly Boo and Mt Holland Projects.

Fraser Range, Moogie and Milly Boo are located on the edge of the Yilgarn Craton as are the DeGrussa copper-gold mine (owned by Sandfire Resources NL), Tropicana gold mine (a joint venture between AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd and IGO Ltd), the Nova- Bollinger nickel-copper-cobalt mine (owned by IGO Ltd) and the Julimar PGE-nickel-copper deposit (discovered by Chalice Gold Mines Ltd).

2

Summary of Exploration Projects

Nickel (Forrestania) - 100%

  • Hannans exploring along strike from two operating world class nickel sulphide mines.
  • Exploration planned and executed by Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd.
  • 3rd phase of RC drilling recently completed (assays pending, due November 2020), down-hole EM in progress.

Gold (Forrestania) - 20%

  • Hannans free-carried to decision to mine on Forrestania Gold Project.
  • JV partner targeting production.

Nickel-Copper (Fraser Range) - 100%

  • Hannans tenement applications recently reviewed by Newexco, certain areas justify further exploration.
  • 1st phase of ground geophysics to commence 1st Quarter 2021.

Gold & Copper (Moogie) - 100%

  • Hannans exploring Moogie for large, long life, low cost, sustainable gold and or copper deposit.
  • 3rd phase of surface sampling in progress (assays pending, due December 2020).
  • Two new tenement applications lodged targeting gold mineralisation.

Polymetallic Target (Milly Boo) - 100%

  • Deep magnetic anomaly originally thought to have characteristics of IOCG target.
  • Recently completed ground gravity surface requires follow up.

Lithium (Mt Holland)

  • Mt Holland Lithium Project located adjacent to the world's 3rd largest hard rock lithium deposit.
  • RC hole testing geochemical anomaly recently completed (assays pending, due November 2020).

New Projects (Nickel, Lithium and Gold)

  • Discussions ongoing to acquire / farm-in to early / advanced exploration / mining projects.

Ben McCormack from Outlier Geoscience mapping at the

Moogie Project (September 2020)

3

Forrestania Nickel

Regional location map showing Hannans 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project outlined in red and major nickel mines (operating and historic) and nickel deposits.

After completing the RC drill hole offsiders from Red Rock Drilling carefully lower PVC pipe down the hole enabling down-hole geophysical surveys to be completed at a later date (October 2020)

Geologist Tony Pfaff completing XRF analysis of RC drill chips at the Forrestania camp (October 2020)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 06:14:00 UTC

