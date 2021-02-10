Hannans : Presentation

Nickel & Gold in Western Australia

Fraser Range, Southern Cross, Forrestania & Moogie

February 2021

Summary

Map showing location of Hannans' Fraser Range, Southern Cross, Forrestania/Mt Holland and Moogie/Milly Boo Projects.

Fraser Range, Moogie and Milly Boo are located on the edge of the Yilgarn Craton as are the DeGrussa copper-gold mine (owned by Sandfire Resources NL), Tropicana gold mine (a joint venture between AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd and IGO Ltd), the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper-cobalt mine (owned by IGO Ltd) and the Julimar PGE-nickel-copper deposit (discovered by Chalice Gold Mines Ltd).

Summary of Exploration Projects

Nickel-Copper (Fraser Range) - Earning 70% Interest and 100%

 Located 45km south-west of Nova nickel-copper-cobalt mine owned by IGO Ltd.

 1st phase of ground moving loop (MLEM) and fixed loop (FLEM) electromagnetic surveys in progress.

Gold & Nickel (Southern Cross) - Earning 90% Interest

 Located immediately north of Southern Cross adjacent to historic gold mines, considered underexplored for nickel.

 Subject to grant and access, 1st phase of MLEM surveys scheduled to commence 1st Quarter 2021.

Nickel (Forrestania) - 100%

 Located immediately north of two operating world class nickel sulphide mines owned by Western Areas Ltd.

 Subject to rig availability, 1st round of diamond drilling scheduled to commence 1st Quarter 2021.

Gold & Copper (Moogie) - 100%

 Located on the north-western edge of the Yilgarn craton.

 Hannans exploring Moogie for large, long life, low cost, sustainable gold and or copper deposit.

 Detailed airborne magnetic survey scheduled to be flown in March 2021.

Gold (Forrestania) - 20%

 Hannans free-carried to decision to mine on Forrestania Gold Project.

 JV partner targeting production.

Business Development

 Assessing opportunities to secure resources projects in Western Australia.

Ben McCormack from Outlier Geoscience mapping at the Moogie Project (September 2020)

Fraser Range - Nickel-Copper

Location

 Earn-in agreement over large granted exploration license, located 45km south-west of Nova-Bollinger.*

 Several small exploration license applications located approximately 100km east of Norseman and 60km south-west of Nova-Bollinger.

 Three applications are proximal to the Talbot nickel-copper-cobalt anomaly identified by Newcrest and followed up by Sirius Resources Ltd and IGO Ltd.

 Exploration being planned and managed by Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd a team of geoscientists credited with playing an important role in the discovery of Nova.

Exploration

 Ground reconnaissance completed in December 2020.

 1st phase of ground geophysical surveys (FLEM and MLEM) in progress.

 Bedrock targets from the ground geophysical surveys will be drill tested with the aim of intersecting nickel-copper mineralisation.

* Refer ASX release dated 30 November 2020

Plan of the Hannans tenure at Fraser Range. The large red tenement is E63/1772. Geophysics is in progress on this tenement.