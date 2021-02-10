Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09
0.007 AUD   0.00%
HANNANS : Presentation
PU
01/31HANNANS : 2nd Quarter Cashlow Report
PU
01/31HANNANS : 2nd Quarter Activities Report
PU
Hannans : Presentation

02/10/2021 | 12:23am EST
Nickel & Gold in Western Australia

Fraser Range, Southern Cross, Forrestania & Moogie

www.hannans.com

ASX:HNR

February 2021

Summary

Map showing location of Hannans' Fraser Range, Southern Cross, Forrestania/Mt Holland and Moogie/Milly Boo Projects.

Fraser Range, Moogie and Milly Boo are located on the edge of the Yilgarn Craton as are the DeGrussa copper-gold mine (owned by Sandfire Resources NL), Tropicana gold mine (a joint venture between AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd and IGO Ltd), the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper-cobalt mine (owned by IGO Ltd) and the Julimar PGE-nickel-copper deposit (discovered by Chalice Gold Mines Ltd).

2

Summary of Exploration Projects

Nickel-Copper (Fraser Range) - Earning 70% Interest and 100%

  • Located 45km south-west of Nova nickel-copper-cobalt mine owned by IGO Ltd.

  • 1st phase of ground moving loop (MLEM) and fixed loop (FLEM) electromagnetic surveys in progress.

Gold & Nickel (Southern Cross) - Earning 90% Interest

  • Located immediately north of Southern Cross adjacent to historic gold mines, considered underexplored for nickel.

  • Subject to grant and access, 1st phase of MLEM surveys scheduled to commence 1st Quarter 2021.

Nickel (Forrestania) - 100%

  • Located immediately north of two operating world class nickel sulphide mines owned by Western Areas Ltd.

  • Subject to rig availability, 1st round of diamond drilling scheduled to commence 1st Quarter 2021.

Gold & Copper (Moogie) - 100%

  • Located on the north-western edge of the Yilgarn craton.

  • Hannans exploring Moogie for large, long life, low cost, sustainable gold and or copper deposit.

  • Detailed airborne magnetic survey scheduled to be flown in March 2021.

Gold (Forrestania) - 20%

  • Hannans free-carried to decision to mine on Forrestania Gold Project.

  • JV partner targeting production.

Business Development

  • Assessing opportunities to secure resources projects in Western Australia.

Ben McCormack from Outlier Geoscience mapping at the Moogie Project (September 2020)

Fraser Range - Nickel-Copper

Location

  • Earn-in agreement over large granted exploration license, located 45km south-west of Nova-Bollinger.*

  • Several small exploration license applications located approximately 100km east of Norseman and 60km south-west of Nova-Bollinger.

  • Three applications are proximal to the Talbot nickel-copper-cobalt anomaly identified by Newcrest and followed up by Sirius Resources Ltd and IGO Ltd.

  • Exploration being planned and managed by Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd a team of geoscientists credited with playing an important role in the discovery of Nova.

Exploration

  • Ground reconnaissance completed in December 2020.

  • 1st phase of ground geophysical surveys (FLEM and MLEM) in progress.

  • Bedrock targets from the ground geophysical surveys will be drill tested with the aim of intersecting nickel-copper mineralisation.

* Refer ASX release dated 30 November 2020

Plan of the Hannans tenure at Fraser Range. The large red tenement is E63/1772. Geophysics is in progress on this tenement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 05:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
