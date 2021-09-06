Hannans : Recycled batteries the next step in green revolution, says Neometals' Chris Reed

06/09/2021 Recycled batteries the next step in green revolution, says Neometals' Chris Reed

By TICKY FULLERTON, EDITOR-AT-LARGE,THE AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS REVIEW 7:19PM SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

From Hay Street in Perth Chris Reed can see himself as one of the most important manufacturers in the heart of Europe. The business is battery recycling and Reed says it is the start of a tsunami.

Australians are luddites on renewable transport so it's hard to get a handle on the changes in Europe which Reed's Neometals - with patented technology for recycling - sees as the new gold rush.

In fact the hard rock miner reckons he is now the lowest-cost nickel producer in the world with a very scalable business. Shares have more than doubled this year and Neometals has a $390m market capitalisation.

The starting premise is that batteries are not quite as clean and green as promised. "You've got lithium, copper, nickel as an oxide in the battery, in this little bad boy," Reed says, holding up a lithium AA.

"They can leach into the groundwater. Now the lithium is probably going to stop people getting depressed but the other heavy base metals are not going to do much for your health. There is a landfll issue."

The perfect storm for Reed is in Europe. Electric-vehicle batteries are taking off as tough new European directives demand they are recycled at end of life.

"All the carmakers have followed Elon (Musk) in wanting to build their own battery plants," says Reed. In July Mercedes Benz maker Daimler announced a $47bn investment by 2030 in EVs, including eight battery plants. "Volkswagen, Daimler, Stellantis - they are all going to do 240 gigawatts or 200 gigawatts. So all of a sudden they will need two million tonnes of battery recycling capacity at the end of life for one of those."

Spent batteries are a menace. Even storing lithium batteries is a fre risk. But the other urgency for recycling in Europe is that the continent is short of the metals that go into batteries.

"Australia is a battery in the ground," says Reed. "We do nickel, copper, aluminium, lithium, manganese and cobalt - you can get it all from one country. Some places like Europe aren't blessed so they want to create a fortress and recycle and that is refected in these new EU battery regulations."

EU directives also target carbon emissions. Electric vehicles have twice the CO2 footprint of petrol cars when they roll off the production line, becoming net benefcial in about year six or seven. That is because it takes about eight tonnes of CO2 to produce a tonne of new batteries. From 2027 in Europe there will be a CO2 footprint threshold and recycled content declarations, and by 2030 a minimum recycled content.

