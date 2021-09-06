Hannans : Recycled batteries the next step in green revolution, says Neometals' Chris Reed

|
06/09/2021
|
Recycled batteries the next step in green revolution, says Neometals' Chris Reed
Neometals started life as gold play Reed Resources, founded by Reed's father David who back in the day was one half of Perth broker Eyres Reed.
In 2009 Reed took a stake in Mount Marion in WA, the second-largest source of hard rock lithium in the world and rode the commodities cycle, with a few racy moments.
"We had been through a high, a low, a high and we had plenty of time to contemplate our navel," says Chris Reed.
In 2015 the battery rush started and the Reeds saw the value in cobalt.
"We couldn't fnd any decent cobalt deposits that weren't in the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo). Then our chief operating offcer said: 'See these iPhone batteries? They are 20 per cent by weight cobalt.' Then we worked out that Elon was putting these things in the cars and the cars were going to become 90 per cent of the volume."
Neometals developed a process frst to shred batteries to black mass, a powder stage, and then to extract nickel, cobalt, manganese, lithium and copper out of EV batteries using solvents in a patented sequence.
"Australia pioneered solvent extraction in base metals. I would say it's the best thing to come out of Mount Isa - with apologies to Pat Rafter," Reed says.
The entire process which creates sulfates of the metals is emissions-free and by using a slightly more expensive input of ammonia rather than sodium, the tailings become fertiliser. "If we put 20,000 tonnes of batteries in, we get 20,000 tonnes of ammonium sulfate out the back, so it is truly a green process."
Starting work in the mines at 17, Reed read commerce and mineral economics and is now doing a masters in science at the School of Mines.
The Neometals board, chaired by David Reed, has some hefty multinational experience.
"Jenny Purdie runs Olympic Dam for BHP, Les Guthrie used to run BHP's potash business, Doug Ritchie was the head of strategy at Rio, Natalia Streltsova is an expert in base metal metallurgy," Reed says.
After a successful pilot run in Canada, Neometals needed a partner to help build the plants that service the big car companies. Reed agreed to a 50/50 joint venture with German company SMS.
"They did due diligence when the world was still all right in 2019. Not only can SMS build whatever size we need and put them wherever we want, there are 14,500 employees in 95 sites around the world, so they can put them wherever we need."
SMS has built a demonstration plant in Hilchenbach, and last month the front-end shredding section to the black-mass stage was successfully commissioned with feedstock from a local carmaker. The back end refning section is being commissioned later this month, with trials running through to November.
The joint venture is now building operational capacity for a 10 tonne recycling service to make black mass in the frst quarter of 2022 to generate early revenue.
Memorandums of understanding are also in place with Itochi for a plant in Japan and with Stelco in Canada to take batteries from cars it recycles for steel.
The company is studying plans for both 20,000 and 200,000 tonne capacity plants. Reed says a 35GWh battery itself produces about 10 per cent scrap, enough feed for 20,000 tonnes.
"But you are at the dawn of a tsunami. We know because we can see the battery plants that have been built, we know the adoption rates of the cars. The only thing we are more confdent about than the volumes being produced is that they bloody wear out quicker than you think."