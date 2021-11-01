Log in
    HNR   AU000000HNR5

HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
0.036 AUD
Updated Capital Structure

11/01/2021
1 November 2021

ASX Announcement

Updated Capital Structure

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) (Hannans or the Company) advises that following the exercise of unlisted options, and the expiry of options that did not vest the Company's updated capital structure is as follows:

Description

No of securities

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares listed on ASX

2,387,977,192

Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.5 cents on or before 27 October 2022

28,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 1.5 cents on or before 27 October 2022

3,500,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 2.2 cents on or before 30 October 2022

20,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at 2.7 cents on or before 30 October 2022

25,000,000

An Appendix 2A will be lodged with ASX in relation to the quotation of the shares.

Section 708A Cleansing Notice

This notice is given by Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) as required by section 708(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Hannans advises that on 1 November 2021, it issued 28,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of unlisted options detailed in Appendix 2A lodged with ASX on 1 November 2021. The Corporations Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure unless the sale is exempt under section 708 and 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, the shares issued pursuant to the exercise of options and noted in the aforementioned Appendix 2A will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act.

In accordance with section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act, Hannans confirms that as at the date of this notice:

  1. the equity securities were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act;
  3. the Company has complied with the provision of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. there is no information that is 'excluded information' (within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act).

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by Mr Damian Hicks, Executive Director. For further information, please contact:

Ian Gregory Company Secretary

www.hannans.com

+61 8 9324 3388

@Hannans_Ltd

Hannans_Ltd

info@hannans.com

Level 12, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia

ASX: HNR

ABN: 52 099 862 129

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
