HASI Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("HASI," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 results after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0890 (Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0918 (toll). Participants should inform the operator you want to be joined to the HASI call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast with slides on our website. A replay after the event will be accessible as on-demand webcast on our website.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.hasi.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about HASI, please visit the Company's website at www.hasi.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, HASI uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding HASI is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

About HASI

HASI (NYSE: HASI) is a leading climate positive investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. With more than $9 billion in managed assets, our vision is that every investment improves our climate future. For more information, please visit hasi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006216/en/