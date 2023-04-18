Advanced search
    HASI   US41068X1000

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.

(HASI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-18 pm EDT
28.50 USD   -0.14%
HASI Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
04/13SunPower Corporation announced that it has received $450 million in funding from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., Credit Agricole CIB
CI
04/12SunPower Secures Over $450 Million in Financing Commitments
MT
HASI Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/18/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("HASI," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 results after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0890 (Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0918 (toll). Participants should inform the operator you want to be joined to the HASI call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast with slides on our website. A replay after the event will be accessible as on-demand webcast on our website.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.hasi.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about HASI, please visit the Company's website at www.hasi.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, HASI uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding HASI is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

About HASI

HASI (NYSE: HASI) is a leading climate positive investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. With more than $9 billion in managed assets, our vision is that every investment improves our climate future. For more information, please visit hasi.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 151 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 5,59%
Capitalization 2 593 M 2 593 M -
EV / Sales 2023 37,0x
EV / Sales 2024 34,9x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 95,0%
Technical analysis trends HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,54 $
Average target price 44,50 $
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Lipson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc T. Pangburn Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey W. Eckel Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Z. Martin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nathaniel J. Rose Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.-1.52%2 593
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.95%40 663
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-15.16%21 381
W. P. CAREY INC.-7.13%15 524
SEGRO PLC1.68%11 606
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.49%10 112
