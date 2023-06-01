Advanced search
2023-05-31
23.53 USD   -0.25%
07:33aHASI Upsizes Revolving Credit Facility to $840 Million, Increasing Liquidity to Fund Growth
BU
05/25Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Prices $300 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
05/24Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces the Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
News 
Summary

HASI Upsizes Revolving Credit Facility to $840 Million, Increasing Liquidity to Fund Growth

06/01/2023 | 07:33am EDT
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("HASI," "we", "our", or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that it has amended its revolving credit facility effective immediately, increasing the committed line under the revolving credit facility by $240 million to $840 million. The amendment also expands the accordion feature under the revolving credit facility by $420 million, resulting in total capacity of up to $1.26 billion subject to certain terms and conditions. The applicable margin remains unchanged at 1.875% for Term SOFR Rate-based loans.

“This upsize along with our recent successful equity offering will enable the continued growth of our portfolio,” said Marc Pangburn, HASI Chief Financial Officer. “Our diversified funding platform and strong relationships provide ongoing access to capital to profitably invest in the energy transition.”

The bank group is led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as administrative agent, sustainability structuring agent, lead arranger and bookrunner. Bank of America, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A., Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., RBC Capital Markets, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., are documentation agents. The lead arranger and all documentation agents are either joining the facility or increasing their respective commitments as part of this amendment.

Fitch Ratings has also revised its outlook for the Company to positive.

About HASI

HASI (NYSE: HASI) is a leading climate positive investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. With more than $10 billion in managed assets, our vision is that every investment improves our climate future. For more information, please visit hasi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "target," or similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (as supplemented by our Form 10-K/A) for the Company's fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC, as well as in other reports that the Company files with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 141 M - -
Net income 2023 129 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 6,77%
Capitalization 2 466 M 2 466 M -
EV / Sales 2023 40,0x
EV / Sales 2024 34,8x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Lipson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc T. Pangburn Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey W. Eckel Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Z. Martin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nathaniel J. Rose Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.-18.81%2 466
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.29%40 016
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-22.76%19 630
W. P. CAREY INC.-11.25%14 836
SEGRO PLC4.45%11 946
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.96%9 817
