HASI Upsizes Revolving Credit Facility to $840 Million, Increasing Liquidity to Fund Growth

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("HASI," "we", "our", or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that it has amended its revolving credit facility effective immediately, increasing the committed line under the revolving credit facility by $240 million to $840 million. The amendment also expands the accordion feature under the revolving credit facility by $420 million, resulting in total capacity of up to $1.26 billion subject to certain terms and conditions. The applicable margin remains unchanged at 1.875% for Term SOFR Rate-based loans.

“This upsize along with our recent successful equity offering will enable the continued growth of our portfolio,” said Marc Pangburn, HASI Chief Financial Officer. “Our diversified funding platform and strong relationships provide ongoing access to capital to profitably invest in the energy transition.”

The bank group is led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as administrative agent, sustainability structuring agent, lead arranger and bookrunner. Bank of America, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A., Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., RBC Capital Markets, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., are documentation agents. The lead arranger and all documentation agents are either joining the facility or increasing their respective commitments as part of this amendment.

Fitch Ratings has also revised its outlook for the Company to positive.

About HASI

HASI (NYSE: HASI) is a leading climate positive investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. With more than $10 billion in managed assets, our vision is that every investment improves our climate future. For more information, please visit hasi.com.

