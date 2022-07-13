Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HASI   US41068X1000

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.

(HASI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
30.21 USD   +2.72%
05:36pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:31pHannon Armstrong Responds to 'Baseless Allegations' in Muddy Waters Research Report
MT
05:21pHannon Armstrong Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
Hannon Armstrong Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/13/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 results after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0890 or for international callers, +1-201-389-0918. Participants should inform the operator you want to be joined to the Hannon Armstrong call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast with slides on our website. A replay after the event will be accessible as on-demand webcast on our website.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.hannonarmstrong.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about Hannon Armstrong, please visit the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hannon Armstrong uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Hannon Armstrong is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

ABOUT HANNON ARMSTRONG

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With $9 billion in managed assets, Hannon Armstrong’s core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.


© Business Wire 2022
