Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.

(HASI)
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital : Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

01/29/2021 | 05:28pm EST
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #41068X100).

The Federal income tax classification of the aggregate $1.355 distribution per share on the Company's common stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, is shown in the table below:

Record Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Income Per
Share

Return of
Capital Per
Share

Capital Gain
Per Share

12/26/2019

01/10/2020

$0.3350

$0.0000

$0.3350

$0.0000

4/2/2020

4/10/2020

$0.3400

$0.0000

$0.3400

$0.0000

7/2/2020

7/9/2020

$0.3400

$0.0000

$0.3400

$0.0000

10/2/2020

10/9/2020

$0.3400

$0.0000

$0.3400

$0.0000

2020

Total

$1.3550

$0.0000

$1.3550

$0.0000

12/28/2020

1/8/2021

 

To Be Reported on 2021 1099-Div

As the Company's aggregate distributions exceeded its taxable earnings and profits, the January 2021 distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 and payable to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020, will be treated as a 2021 distribution for Federal income tax purposes and is not included on the 2020 Form 1099. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $6 billion in managed assets as of September 30, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "target," or similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
