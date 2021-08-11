Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HASI   US41068X1000

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.

(HASI)
  Report
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital : Corporate Profile

08/11/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
CORPORATE PROFILE

August 2021

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the information contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used herein, words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "target," or similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Form 10-K"), which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Other important factors that we think could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results are summarized below, including the ongoing impact of the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"), on the U.S., regional and global economies, the U.S. climate solutions market and the broader financial markets. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has also impacted, and is likely to continue to impact, directly or indirectly, many of the other important factors below and the risks described in the Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings under the Exchange Act. Other factors besides those listed could also adversely affect us. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In particular, it is difficult to fully assess the impact of COVID- 19 at this time due to, among other factors, uncertainty regarding new virus variants and uncertainty regarding whether "herd immunity" can be achieved through vaccination campaigns.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of June 30, 2021. This guidance reflects the Company's estimates of

(i) yield on its existing Portfolio; (ii) yield on incremental Portfolio investments, inclusive of the Company's existing pipeline; (iii) the volume and profitability of securitization transactions; (iv) amount, timing, and costs of debt and equity capital to fund new investments; (v) changes in costs and expenses reflective of the Company's forecasted operations, (vi) the ongoing impact of the current outbreak of the COVID-19 and (vii) the general interest rate and market environment. All guidance is based on current expectations of the future impact of COVID-19 and the economic conditions, the regulatory environment, the dynamics of the markets in which we operate and the judgment of the Company's management team. The Company has not provided GAAP guidance as discussed in the Supplemental Financial Data slide of this presentation. We disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation refers to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.

Estimated carbon savings are calculated using the estimated kilowatt hours, gallons of fuel oil, million British thermal units of natural gas and gallons of water saved as appropriate, for each project. The energy savings are converted into an estimate of metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions based upon the project's location and the corresponding emissions factor data from the U.S. Government and International Energy Agency. Portfolios of projects are represented on an aggregate basis. The carbon and water savings information included in this presentation is based on data from a third-party source that we believe to be reliable. We have not independently verified such data, which involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future returns.

2

WHO WE ARE

First U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions

Climate Positive Investor

$8 Billion

28%

Managed Assets

Annual Total Return1

Markets & Asset Classes

Behind-The-Meter

Grid-Connected

Sustainable Infrastructure

Energy Efficiency

Onshore Wind & Solar

Stormwater Remediation

Distributed Solar

Solar Land

Ecological Restoration

Storage

Storage

Resiliency

3

1)

Annual average total shareholder return over five years (as of 6/30/2021)

OUR VISION, PURPOSE, AND VALUES

Our Vision

Our Purpose

Every investment improves

Make climate-positive investments with

our climate future

superior risk-adjusted returns

Our Values

1

Solve client problems

2

Embrace collaboration

3

Ask good questions

4

OUR INVESTMENT THESIS

Investment Thesis 2

We will earn superior risk-adjusted returns by investing on the right side of the climate change line

Water

Neutral

Sustainable Infrastructure

Negative

Onshore Wind

Solar

Energy Efficiency

MT of GHG Reduced

5

Supporting Pillars

  • Smaller increments of capital expenditure create a more diversified portfolio
  • More efficient technologies waste less and thus enable higher economic returns (2nd Law of Thermodynamics)
  • Internalized externalities and an embedded option on carbon pricing reduce social costs and friction

Disclaimer

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. published this content on 09 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 18:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
