Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used herein, words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "target," or similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Other important factors that we think could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results are summarized below, including the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") and on the U.S., regional and global economies, the U.S. climate solutions market and the broader financial markets. Other factors besides those listed could also adversely affect us. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of March 31, 2024. The guidance discussed herein reflects our estimates of

yield on our existing portfolio; (ii) yield on incremental portfolio investments, inclusive of our existing pipeline; (iii) the volume and profitability of transactions;

amount, timing, and costs of debt and equity capital to fund new investments; (v) changes in costs and expenses reflective of our forecasted operations; (vi) disruptions to the renewable energy supply chain that may result from changes in the regulatory environment and other factors; (vii) the general interest rate and market environment; (viii) the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on our industry and our business; (ix) the impact of our revocation of our REIT election; (x) and our ability to expand into new climate solutions markets. All guidance is based on current expectations regarding economic conditions, the regulatory environment, the dynamics of the markets in which we operate and the judgment of our management team, among other factors. In addition, actual dividend distributions are subject to approval by our Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. We have not provided GAAP guidance as discussed in the Supplemental Financial Data slides of this presentation. We disclaim any obligation to update, or publicly release the results of any update or revisions to, these forward-looking statements, including to reflect new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation refers to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Additional information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein. Estimated carbon emission savings are calculated using the estimated kilowatt hours, gallons of fuel oil, million British thermal units of natural gas and gallons of water saved as appropriate, for each project. The energy savings are converted into an estimate of metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions based upon the project's location and the corresponding emissions factor data from the U.S. Government and International Energy Agency. Portfolios of projects are represented on an aggregate basis. The carbon and water savings information included in this presentation is based on data from a third-party source that we believe to be reliable. We have not independently verified such data, which involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors. Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future returns.

2