Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a climate positive investment firm that partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. It invests in a variety of asset classes across its three primary climate solutions markets: Behind the Meter; Grid-Connected; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature. Behind the Meter includes residential solar and storage, community solar and commercial and industrial solar, and energy efficiency. Grid-Connected includes utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and battery energy storage systems. Fuels, Transport, and Nature include renewable natural gas, fleet decarbonization, and ecological restoration. Its investments take various forms, including equity, joint ventures, commercial and government receivables or securities, and other financing transactions. It funds its investments in climate solutions using a range of financing sources, including corporate unsecured bonds, convertible bonds, and others.

Sector Commercial REITs