Hannover House : Adjustment to A/S for reserve shares with S-1 and MyFlix Credit Line

Management Discussion and Analysis

Including

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING - Dec. 15, 2021

A special meeting of the Board of Directors of Hannover House, Inc. was held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 telephonically at 9:30-am CST. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss comments from securities counsel with respect to a credit line opportunity for MyFlix, as well as disclosures regarding existing and anticipated transactions for which shares may be issued and must therefore be held "in reserve" under the company's stock structure. The following items describe the issues addressed, and where indicated, the actions taken by the Board.

REVIEW OF EXISTING AND ANTICIPATED TRANSACTIONS FOR WHICH COMPANY SHARES MAY BE ISSUED - The Board reviewed a chart listing the existing share structure (both "restricted"

and "unrestricted" shares issued), along with a summary of existing and anticipated transactions for which shares may be required to be issued. This chart is attached hereto as Exhibit "A." In respect of the requirement by counsel to adjust the company's share structure and stock treasury reserves - as a compliance requirement for the Form 10 registration - the Board agreed that the company's stock structure should be adjusted.

DISCUSSION & APPROVAL OF ADJUSTMENT (INCREASE) IN TOTAL AUTHORIZED SHARES

In respect of the compliance requirement to reserve shares for existing and anticipated transactions for which shares may be issued, the Board of Directors agreed unanimously to revise Article four (4) of the company's corporate by-laws as filed with the Wyoming Secretary of State to authorize an increase in total Common Stock shares to the level of one-billion-one-hundred-million (1,100,000,000). The resolution and State of Wyoming filing to adjust the company's by-laws to accommodate this change in share structure is attached hereto as Exhibit "B."

OBO AND NOBO SHAREHOLDERS LIST - The Board approved the action and costs to obtain the current, full and detailed Shareholder's List (Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners) including the names and addresses for all shareholders of Hannover House, Inc., as recorded by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. as of Dec. 15, 2021, and as part of the Form 10 compliance and representations by the company.

There being no further issues addressed at this meeting, the Board adjourned at 10:20-am.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report on the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting of Hannover House, Inc. to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

HANNOVER HOUSE, INC. (Registrant)

Date: December 15, 2021

/s/ Eric F. Parkinson

By:ERIC F. PARKINSON

Chairman, C.E.O., President & Secretary