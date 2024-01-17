EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.01.2024 / 15:52 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2024

Address: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2024

Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports



