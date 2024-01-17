EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.01.2024 / 15:52 CET/CEST
Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2024
Address: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2024
Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports

Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.hannover-re.com

 
