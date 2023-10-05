EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



05.10.2023 / 13:32 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023

Address: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023

Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports



05.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

