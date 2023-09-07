HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
Today at 06:40 am
Barclays is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 170.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:04:33 2023-09-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|200.45 EUR
|+1.24%
|+2.17%
|+8.09%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.14%
|25 587 M $
|+10.58%
|15 899 M $
|+2.41%
|9 656 M $
|+77.80%
|1 719 M $
|+6.02%
|903 M $
|+60.08%
|680 M $
|+43.50%
|467 M $
|+30.80%
|376 M $
|+49.51%
|332 M $
|-15.64%
|181 M $