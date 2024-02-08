Hannover Re
Equities
HNR1
DE0008402215
Reinsurance
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:50:51 am
|230.6 EUR
|+1.72%
|231
|+0.17%
|08:38am
|HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
|ZD
|Feb. 07
|HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.61%
|29 922 M $
|+6.90%
|58 381 M $
|+8.59%
|16 659 M $
|+19.67%
|12 359 M $
|+1.29%
|1 969 M $
|-2.41%
|1 605 M $
|-0.96%
|927 M $
|-4.58%
|697 M $
|+25.91%
|557 M $
|-1.23%
|399 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Hannover Re - Xetra
- News Hannover Re
- HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Berenberg remains Neutral