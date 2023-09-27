Notification of major holdings: DWS Investment GmbH, Germany, 21 September 2023
|1. Details of issuer
Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
|2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|DWS Investment GmbH
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
|
4. Name of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% of more voting rights, if different from 3.
|5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
|21 September 2023
|6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|New
|3.01 %
|0.00219739882 %
|3.01 %
|120597134
|Previous notification (if applicable)
|2.999229650018 %
|0.00219739882 %
|3.001427048838 %
|7. Details on total position
|a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0008402215
|0
3631582
|0.00%
|3.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Total
|3631582
|3.01 %
|b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|%
|Total
|0
|0.00%
|b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise of conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put option
|15-Nov-23
|Physical
|700
|0.00%
|Put option
|13-Dec-23
|Physical
|1200
|0.00 %
|Put option
|18-Oct-23
|Physical
|750
|0.00 %
|Total
|2650
|0.00219739882 %
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation (3.) is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG)
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting: -%
|(equals - voting rights)
|10. Other useful information
