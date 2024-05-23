Hannover Rück SE is a world leader in reinsurance. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - non-life reinsurance (72.9%); - life and health reinsurance (27.1%). Gross written premiums are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (7.2%), the United Kingdom (13.4%), France (3.7%), Europe (11.7%), North America (34.9%), Asia (16.1%), Australia (6.7%), Africa (2.2%) and other (4.1%).

Sector Reinsurance