|1. Details of issuer
Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
|2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|BlackRock, Inc.
Wilmington, DE
|
4. Name of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% of more voting rights, if different from 3.
|5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
|21 May 2024
|6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|New
|2.99%
|0.09%
|3.09%
|120597134
|Previous notification (if applicable)
|3.01%
|0.08%
|3.09%
|7. Details on total position
|a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0008402215
|0
|3562039
|0.00%
|2.95%
|US4106931052
|0
|48859
|0.00%
|0.04%
|Total
|3610898
|2.99%
|b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|-
|0
|0.00%
|%
|Total
|0
|0.00%
|b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise of conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Contract for Difference
|n/a
|n/a
|Cash
|110546
|0.09%
|%
|Total
|110546
|0.09%
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Trident Merger LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Amethyst Intermediate LLC
|Aperio Holdings LLC
|Aperio Group, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
BlackRock Finance Europe
Limited
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
BlackRock Luxembourg
Holdco S.a.r.l.
|BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1, LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock International Limited
|BlackRock Life Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
BlackRock Luxembourg
Holdco S.a.r.l.
|
BlackRock Investment
Management Ireland Holdings
Unlimited Company
|
BlackRock Asset Management
Ireland Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
|
BlackRock Asset Management
Schweiz AG
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
BlackRock Finance Europe
Limited
|
BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited
|
BlackRock Fund Managers
Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|
BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings
Unlimited Company
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
|BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|
BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG
|
iShares (DE) I
Investmentaktiengesellschaft
mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
|9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG)
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting: -%
|(equals - voting rights)
