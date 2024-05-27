Notification of major holdings: BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, DE, USA, 21 May 2024
1. Details of issuer

Hannover Rück SE

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50

30625 Hannover

Germany

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
BlackRock, Inc.

Wilmington, DE
USA

4. Name of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% of more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 May 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights of issuer
New 2.99% 0.09% 3.09% 120597134
Previous notification (if applicable) 3.01% 0.08% 3.09%
7. Details on total position
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008402215 0 3562039 0.00% 2.95%
US4106931052 0 48859 0.00% 0.04%
Total 3610898 2.99%
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
- 0 0.00%
%
Total 0 0.00%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise of conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference n/a n/a Cash 110546 0.09%
%
Total 110546 0.09%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
Amethyst Intermediate LLC
Aperio Holdings LLC
Aperio Group, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe
Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg
Holdco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1, LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock Life Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg
Holdco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Investment
Management Ireland Holdings
Unlimited Company
BlackRock Asset Management
Ireland Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Asset Management
Schweiz AG
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe
Limited
BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Fund Managers
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings
Unlimited Company
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG
iShares (DE) I
Investmentaktiengesellschaft
mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: -% (equals - voting rights)

