HANNOVER RE : UBS raises its recommendation

UBS has raised its recommendation on Hannover Re from 'sell' to 'neutral', with a target price raised by 7% to 234 euros, a new target slightly higher than the German reinsurer's last closing share price.



In the summary of its research note, the broker considers that the group 'is now better positioned for an active windy season, with a replenished buffer reserve and potential catalysts'.



