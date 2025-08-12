Hannover Re reported a 13.2% increase in net income to €1.3bn, or €10.90 per share, for H1 2025, as well as a 6.3% increase in EBIT to €1.8bn. NB: cp -1.4%.



After considerable expenses for losses in Q1, they were much less in Q2, explained CEO Clemens Jungsthöfel, who claimed a good commercial performance in H1.



The German reinsurer added that its annualised return on equity stood at 23%, up from 22.3% a year earlier, and thus comfortably above its strategic target of more than 14%.



Based on H1 figures, management is confident in its ability to generate further profitable growth in H2, as well as achieving the company's FY targets.