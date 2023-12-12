NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has upgraded Hannover Re to "Overweight" with a target price of 255 euros on the occasion of the Capital Markets Day. On Tuesday morning, analyst Kamran Hossain assessed the net profit target of at least EUR 2.1 billion for 2024 as positive. He points to the tendency in the past to surprise on the upside./ag/mis

First publication of the original study: 12.12.2023 / 07:37 / GMT

