    HNR1   DE0008402215

HANNOVER RÜCK SE

(HNR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2021-11-04 | Release of a notification of major holdings

11/04/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Notification of major holdings: FMR LLC, Wilmington, DE, USA, 29 October 2021

1. Details of issuer
Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
FMR LLC
Wilmington, DE
USA
4. Name of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% of more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 October 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
New
2.995457586911 %
0.00%
2.995457586911 %
120597134
Previous notification (if applicable)
3.0027 %
0.00%
3.0027 %
7. Details on total position
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008402215
0
3612436
0.00 %
3.00%
%
%
Total
3612436
2.995457586911 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00%
%
Total
0
0.00%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise of conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0,00%
%
Total
0
0,00%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC.
FIAM LLC
-
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC.
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
-
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
-
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management Trust Company
-
FMR LLC
Fidelity Advisory Holdings LLC
Strategic Advisers LLC
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: -%
(equals - voting rights)

Disclaimer

Hannover Rück SE published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 043 M 30 098 M 30 098 M
Net income 2021 1 182 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 19 549 M 22 642 M 22 592 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 308
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HANNOVER RÜCK SE
Duration : Period :
Hannover Rück SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNOVER RÜCK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 162,10 €
Average target price 161,09 €
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Henchoz Chairman-Management Board
Clemens Jungsthöfel Chief Financial Officer
Torsten Leue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Fiedler Compliance Officer
Herbert K. Haas Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNOVER RÜCK SE24.41%22 642
MUNICH RE7.37%42 302
SWISS RE LTD9.79%28 960
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.16.97%10 872
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED5.36%8 303
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-7.82%7 028