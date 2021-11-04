2021-11-04 | Release of a notification of major holdings

Notification of major holdings: FMR LLC, Wilmington, DE, USA, 29 October 2021

1. Details of issuer Hannover Rück SE Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 30625 Hannover Germany

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: FMR LLC Wilmington, DE

USA

4. Name of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% of more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 29 October 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights of issuer New 2.995457586911 % 0.00% 2.995457586911 % 120597134 Previous notification (if applicable) 3.0027 % 0.00% 3.0027 %

7. Details on total position a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008402215 0 3612436 0.00 % 3.00% % % Total 3612436 2.995457586911 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% % Total 0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise of conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0,00% % Total 0 0,00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC. FIAM LLC - FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC. Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company - FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC - FMR LLC Fidelity Management Trust Company - FMR LLC Fidelity Advisory Holdings LLC Strategic Advisers LLC

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: -% (equals - voting rights)





