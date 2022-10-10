Advanced search
    HNR1   DE0008402215

HANNOVER RÜCK SE

(HNR1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:11 2022-10-10 am EDT
153.00 EUR   -1.00%
09:43aAfr : Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
07:34aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:30aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
AFR: Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/10/2022 | 09:43am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.10.2022 / 15:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2022
Address: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2022
Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports

10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.hannover-re.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1460095  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460095&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 747 M 31 036 M 31 036 M
Net income 2022 1 453 M 1 420 M 1 420 M
Net Debt 2022 4 466 M 4 366 M 4 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 18 638 M 18 221 M 18 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 435
Free-Float 49,8%
Technical analysis trends HANNOVER RÜCK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 154,55 €
Average target price 168,87 €
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Henchoz Chairman-Management Board
Clemens Jungsthöfel Chief Financial Officer
Torsten Leue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Fiedler Compliance Officer
Herbert K. Haas Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-7.54%18 221
MUNICH RE-3.65%34 068
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-3.46%10 421
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-23.97%5 627
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.01%593
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-73.38%258