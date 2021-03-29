Log in
Global reinsurers stare at massive losses from Suez Canal blockage, Fitch says

03/29/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
(Reuters) - The blocking of the Suez Canal by one of the world's largest container ships is likely to result in losses worth hundreds of millions of euros for the reinsurance industry, Fitch Ratings said, even as rescue teams were successful in partially refloating the vessel on Monday.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given got wedged diagonally across the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, blocking the path for hundreds of vessels waiting to transit the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

This event will reduce global reinsurers' earnings but should not materially affect their credit profiles, while prices for marine reinsurance will rise further, the credit rating agency said. https://bit.ly/3m1RwrL

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship got jammed, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

"The ultimate losses will depend on how long it takes the salvage company to free Ever Given completely and when normal ship traffic can resume, but Fitch estimates losses may easily run into hundreds of millions of euros," Fitch said.

The owner and insurers of Ever Given also face claims totaling millions of dollars even if the ship is refloated quickly, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

A large share of losses will probably be reinsured by a global panel of reinsurers, Fitch said, adding that this will add pressure to first-half earnings.

Global reinsurers are already on the hook for natural disasters such as winter storms in the U.S. and flooding in Australia, as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related losses.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 0.19% 155.1 Delayed Quote.18.80%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -0.15% 260.2 Delayed Quote.7.33%
SWISS RE LTD 0.55% 94.24 Delayed Quote.12.46%
Financials
Sales 2021 26 347 M 31 024 M 31 024 M
Net income 2021 1 332 M 1 569 M 1 569 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 18 668 M 22 017 M 21 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 218
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HANNOVER RÜCK SE
Duration : Period :
Hannover Rück SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNOVER RÜCK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 155,88 €
Last Close Price 154,80 €
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Henchoz Chief Executive Officer
Clemens Jungsthöfel Chief Financial Officer
Torsten Leue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Fiedler Compliance Officer
Herbert K. Haas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNOVER RÜCK SE18.80%21 817
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG7.33%43 919
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.6.86%10 237
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-0.79%8 585
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-25.18%1 361
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.0.75%693
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ