Hannover Rück : 2021-08-11 | Notification of Directors' Dealings pursuant to Art. 19 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR

    HNR1   DE0008402215

HANNOVER RÜCK SE

(HNR1)
  Report
Notification of Directors' Dealings pursuant to Art. 19 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR

08/11/2021 | 09:26am EDT
2021-08-11

Notification of Directors' Dealings pursuant to Art. 19 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR

Mr. Miller and his spouse purchased shares on 10.08.2021.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Dr. Klaus Miller
Karin Miller (spouse)
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Member of the Executive Board, Life & Health Reinsurance
Person closely associated (spouse)
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Hannover Rück SE
b) LEI
529900KIN5BE45V5KB18
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument; Identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE 000 840 221 5
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition - Transaction was executed via a joint custody account of Dr. Klaus Miller and his wife Mrs. Karin Miller.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): 149.83 EUR
Volume(s): 397,040.30 EUR
d) Aggregated information
  • Price
  • Aggregated volume
Price(s): 149.8300 EUR
Volume(s): 397,040.3000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-10; +02.00
f) Place of the transaction
Xetra
MIC: XETR


Attachments

Disclaimer

Hannover Rück SE published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 13:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 713 M 31 327 M 31 327 M
Net income 2021 1 283 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
Net Debt 2021 2 650 M 3 108 M 3 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 18 005 M 21 111 M 21 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 308
Free-Float 49,8%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Henchoz Chief Executive Officer
Clemens Jungsthöfel Chief Financial Officer
Torsten Leue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Fiedler Compliance Officer
Herbert K. Haas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNOVER RÜCK SE14.58%21 111
MUNICH RE-1.13%39 431
SWISS RE LTD2.35%26 719
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.12.90%10 538
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED3.25%8 137
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-5.96%7 389