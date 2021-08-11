Hannover Rück : 2021-08-11 | Notification of Directors' Dealings pursuant to Art. 19 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR

2021-08-11
Notification of Directors' Dealings pursuant to Art. 19 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR
Mr. Miller and his spouse purchased shares on 10.08.2021.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Dr. Klaus Miller
Karin Miller (spouse)
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
|
Member of the Executive Board, Life & Health Reinsurance
Person closely associated (spouse)
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|
Hannover Rück SE
b) LEI
529900KIN5BE45V5KB18
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument; Identification code
|
Type: Share
ISIN: DE 000 840 221 5
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition - Transaction was executed via a joint custody account of Dr. Klaus Miller and his wife Mrs. Karin Miller.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): 149.83 EUR
Volume(s): 397,040.30 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price(s): 149.8300 EUR
Volume(s): 397,040.3000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-10; +02.00
f) Place of the transaction
Xetra
MIC: XETR
