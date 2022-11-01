Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hannover Rück SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNR1   DE0008402215

HANNOVER RÜCK SE

(HNR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:47 2022-11-01 am EDT
165.83 EUR   +0.62%
05:36aHannover Rück : 2022-11-01 | New Head of Corporate Communications
PU
10/24HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
10/24E+S Rück considers further price increases unavoidable due to high inflation and major loss burden
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hannover Rück : 2022-11-01 | New Head of Corporate Communications

11/01/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Hannover, 1 November 2022: Gunilla Pendt (52) takes over responsibility for Corporate Communications at Hannover Re with effect from today.

In this position Gunilla Pendt is responsible for media relations, internal communications and global brand management at Hannover Re and reports directly to the Chairman of the Executive Board Jean-Jacques Henchoz.

She has more than two decades of professional experience in communications and marketing in various industries. With a degree in communications, she has worked for VTG AG in Hamburg, for an international engineering services provider in Amsterdam and Bremen, and for various companies in the consulting and IT sectors.

Karl Steinle, previously Head of Corporate Communications, will take over as Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations at Hannover Re.

Your other contacts for press and investor relations remain unchanged and at your disposal.

Disclaimer

Hannover Rück SE published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 09:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 911 M 31 554 M 31 554 M
Net income 2022 1 342 M 1 327 M 1 327 M
Net Debt 2022 4 466 M 4 416 M 4 416 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 19 874 M 19 652 M 19 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 435
Free-Float 49,8%
