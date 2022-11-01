Hannover Rück : 2022-11-01 | New Head of Corporate Communications

Hannover, 1 November 2022: Gunilla Pendt (52) takes over responsibility for Corporate Communications at Hannover Re with effect from today.

In this position Gunilla Pendt is responsible for media relations, internal communications and global brand management at Hannover Re and reports directly to the Chairman of the Executive Board Jean-Jacques Henchoz.

She has more than two decades of professional experience in communications and marketing in various industries. With a degree in communications, she has worked for VTG AG in Hamburg, for an international engineering services provider in Amsterdam and Bremen, and for various companies in the consulting and IT sectors.

Karl Steinle, previously Head of Corporate Communications, will take over as Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations at Hannover Re.

