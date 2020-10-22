DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



22.10.2020 / 09:16

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 04, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 04, 2020

Address:

Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 04, 2020Address: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 04, 2020Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports

