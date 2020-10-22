Log in
Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/22/2020 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.10.2020 / 09:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2020
Address: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2020
Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports

22.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.hannover-re.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1142390  22.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

