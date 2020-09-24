Log in
HANNOVER RÜCK SE

HANNOVER RÜCK SE

(HNR1)
  Report
News 
All News

Lloyd's of London CEO expects UK business insurance judgment to be appealed

09/24/2020 | 07:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Lloyd's of London John Neal poses for a photo in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Lloyd's of London Chief Executive John Neal said on Thursday he expected a British test case about business interruption insurance to be appealed.

London judges ruled that some of the world's biggest insurers were wrong to reject tens of thousands of claims from small firms battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said last week.

The FCA, which brought the case against eight insurers, said the court had found in favour of policyholders' arguments on the majority of key issues.

When asked on a conference panel if he expected an appeal, Neal said "yes", adding that due to the complexity of disputes over policy wordings "cases run for a period of time".

Neither insurers nor the FCA have said if they will appeal.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 0.32% 127.5 Delayed Quote.-26.35%
HISCOX LTD -0.23% 873 Delayed Quote.-38.75%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.72% 8.87 End-of-day quote.-31.13%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC 0.09% 463.4 Delayed Quote.-18.09%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -0.82% 325.7 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
