Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hannover Rück SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNR1   DE0008402215

HANNOVER RÜCK SE

(HNR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notification of major holdings: FMR LLC, Wilmington, DE, USA, 16 September 2021

09/21/2021 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release of a notification of major holdings

Notification of major holdings: FMR LLC, Wilmington, DE, USA, 16 September 2021

1. Details of issuer
Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
FMR LLC
Wilmington, DE
USA
4. Name of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% of more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 September 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
New
3.002710661432 %
0.00%
3.002710661432 %
120597134
Previous notification (if applicable)
2.997212189139 %
0.00%
2.997212189139 %
7. Details on total position
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008402215
0
3621183
0.00 %
3.00%
%
%
Total
3621183
3.002710661432 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00%
%
Total
0
0.00%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise of conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0,00%
%
Total
0
0,00%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC.
FIAM LLC
-
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC.
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
-
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
-
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management Trust Company
-
FMR LLC
Fidelity Advisory Holdings LLC
Strategic Advisers LLC
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: -%
(equals - voting rights)


Disclaimer

Hannover Rück SE published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 14:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANNOVER RÜCK SE
10:32aNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS : FMR LLC, Wilmington, DE, USA, 16 September 2021
PU
07:46aHANNOVER RÜCK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
09/17HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/16HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
09/16HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/15UK COVID-19 business insurance payouts top one billion pounds -watchdog
RE
09/15HANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/13HANNOVER RÜCK : Expects Rising Prices In Property, Casualty Reinsurance In 2022
MT
09/13HANNOVER RÜCK : Re sees continuing trend towards rising prices in property and casualty re..
EQ
09/13PRESS RELEASE : Hannover Re sees continuing trend -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANNOVER RÜCK SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 26 762 M 31 413 M 31 413 M
Net income 2021 1 304 M 1 531 M 1 531 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 18 168 M 21 321 M 21 326 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 308
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HANNOVER RÜCK SE
Duration : Period :
Hannover Rück SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNOVER RÜCK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 150,65 €
Average target price 161,86 €
Spread / Average Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Henchoz Chairman-Management Board
Clemens Jungsthöfel Chief Financial Officer
Torsten Leue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Fiedler Compliance Officer
Herbert K. Haas Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNOVER RÜCK SE15.62%21 321
MUNICH RE-5.64%37 668
SWISS RE LTD-6.29%24 328
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.9.30%10 053
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-5.53%7 445
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-13.16%6 746