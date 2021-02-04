PRESS RELEASE : Hannover Re grows premium on -2

achieve our targets for the 2021 financial year." Hannover Re will publish its audited annual financial statement on 11 March 2021. Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 24 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,000 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 150 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior". Please note the disclaimer: https://www.hannover-re.com/535917 Contact Corporate Communications: Karl Steinle tel. +49 511 5604-1500 karl.steinle@hannover-re.com Media Relations: Oliver Suess tel. +49 511 5604-1502 oliver.suess@hannover-re.com Investor Relations: Axel Bock tel. +49 511 5604-1736 axel.bock@hannover-re.com www.hannover-re.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Hannover Rück SE Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49-(0)511-5604-1500 Fax: +49-(0)511-5604-1648 Internet: www.hannover-re.com ISIN: DE0008402215 WKN: 840 221 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1165514 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1165514 2021-02-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:32 ET (06:32 GMT)