PRESS RELEASE : Hannover Re grows premium on -2

HANNOVER RÜCK SE

(HNR1)
02/04/2021
achieve our targets for the 2021 financial year." 
Hannover Re will publish its audited annual financial statement on 11 March 2021. 
Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 24 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts 
all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,000 
staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 150 subsidiaries, branches and 
representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating 
agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial 
strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior". 
Please note the disclaimer: 
https://www.hannover-re.com/535917 
Contact 
Corporate Communications: 
Karl Steinle 
tel. +49 511 5604-1500 
karl.steinle@hannover-re.com 
Media Relations: 
Oliver Suess 
tel. +49 511 5604-1502 
oliver.suess@hannover-re.com 
Investor Relations: 
Axel Bock 
tel. +49 511 5604-1736 
axel.bock@hannover-re.com 
www.hannover-re.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Hannover Rück SE 
              Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 
              30625 Hannover 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49-(0)511-5604-1500 
Fax:          +49-(0)511-5604-1648 
Internet:     www.hannover-re.com 
ISIN:         DE0008402215 
WKN:          840 221 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1165514 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1165514 2021-02-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

