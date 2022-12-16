Advanced search
    HNR1   DE0008402215

HANNOVER RÜCK SE

(HNR1)
  Report
16/12/2022
182.03 EUR   -0.80%
Ukraine, Russia plane and ship insurance at risk from Jan 1 -sources

12/16/2022
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Insurers may refuse to cover planes flying to Ukraine or ships sailing through the Black Sea as reinsurers - who insure the insurers - propose excluding the region from policies from next month, four industry sources said.

Reinsurers typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1, meaning they have the first opportunity to scale back exposure since the war in Ukraine started, after being hit this year by losses related to the conflict and from Hurricane Ian in Florida.

A proposed contract clause being circulated by reinsurers excludes war-related claims for planes or ships in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, the four sources told Reuters.

Without the backing of the reinsurers, insurers themselves may be unwilling to provide cover for the region, they added.

Reinsurers are particularly concerned about the loss of planes owned by aircraft leasing companies which are stuck in Russia and have already generated $8 billion in legal claims.

As they operate on an "aggregation" basis with marine and aviation war risk insurance, totting up the losses as one, claims in one area make reinsurers wary about the whole war risk sector, David Smith, head of hull and marine liabilities at broker McGill and Partners said.

"They don't care if it's a ship or a plane, it's all dragged along in the aggregation."

While major reinsurers Hannover Re, Munich Re and Swiss Re declined to comment, Chris McGill, head of cargo at insurer Ascot, said the issue extends to the whole sector.

Around 90% of the war risk market for marine and aviation is insured in Lloyd's and the wider London commercial insurance market, the sources noted.

Although the sources said negotiations between insurers and reinsurers over next year's contracts and the exact wording of the clause are ongoing, insurers fear the worst.

"It’s a fairly hard line that we’ve seen from the reinsurance market," said McGill at Ascot, which is leading a cargo insurance facility for Ukraine's grain export corridor.

Aviation reinsurers are already reeling from claims related to two Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, while more than 400 leased planes worth around $10 billion have been unable to leave Russia after Western sanctions forced the termination of their leases.

As a result, aviation insurers are reducing the amount of cover offered for issues such as confiscation of planes, even before reinsurers have a say, a fifth industry source said.

Reinsurers are also wary of other war risks, the original sources added, including claims for ships stuck in Ukrainian ports, triggered after 12 months, and a Chinese attack on Taiwan. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCOT CORP. 1.93% 211 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
BOEING -0.55% 182.92 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE -0.87% 181.9 Delayed Quote.9.78%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.83% 520.507 Real-time Quote.-28.32%
MUNICH RE -0.90% 296.6 Delayed Quote.14.89%
SWISS RE LTD -0.61% 84.16 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.35% 63.875 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 32 978 M 35 075 M 28 703 M
Net income 2022 1 405 M 1 495 M 1 223 M
Net Debt 2022 4 534 M 4 822 M 3 946 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 22 130 M 23 537 M 19 261 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 346
Free-Float 49,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 183,50 €
Average target price 181,23 €
Spread / Average Target -1,24%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Henchoz Chairman-Management Board
Clemens Jungsthöfel Chief Financial Officer
Torsten Leue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Fiedler Compliance Officer
Herbert K. Haas Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNOVER RÜCK SE9.78%23 537
MUNICH RE14.89%44 197
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.18.79%12 630
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.7.12%7 857
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.79%747
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-82.09%331