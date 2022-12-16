Ukraine, Russia plane and ship insurance at risk from Jan 1 -sources

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Insurers may refuse to cover
planes flying to Ukraine or ships sailing through the Black Sea
as reinsurers - who insure the insurers - propose excluding the
region from policies from next month, four industry sources
said.
Reinsurers typically renew their 12-month contracts with
insurance clients on Jan. 1, meaning they have the first
opportunity to scale back exposure since the war in Ukraine
started, after being hit this year by losses related to the
conflict and from Hurricane Ian in Florida.
A proposed contract clause being circulated by reinsurers
excludes war-related claims for planes or ships in Ukraine,
Belarus and Russia, the four sources told Reuters.
Without the backing of the reinsurers, insurers themselves
may be unwilling to provide cover for the region, they added.
Reinsurers are particularly concerned about the loss of
planes owned by aircraft leasing companies which are stuck in
Russia and have already generated $8 billion in legal claims.
As they operate on an "aggregation" basis with marine and
aviation war risk insurance, totting up the losses as one,
claims in one area make reinsurers wary about the whole war risk
sector, David Smith, head of hull and marine liabilities at
broker McGill and Partners said.
"They don't care if it's a ship or a plane, it's all dragged
along in the aggregation."
While major reinsurers Hannover Re, Munich Re
and Swiss Re declined to comment, Chris
McGill, head of cargo at insurer Ascot, said the issue extends
to the whole sector.
Around 90% of the war risk market for marine and aviation is
insured in Lloyd's and the wider London commercial
insurance market, the sources noted.
Although the sources said negotiations between insurers and
reinsurers over next year's contracts and the exact wording of
the clause are ongoing, insurers fear the worst.
"It’s a fairly hard line that we’ve seen from the
reinsurance market," said McGill at Ascot, which is leading a
cargo insurance facility for Ukraine's grain export corridor.
Aviation reinsurers are already reeling from claims related
to two Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, while
more than 400 leased planes worth around $10 billion have been
unable to leave Russia after Western sanctions forced the
termination of their leases.
As a result, aviation insurers are reducing the amount of
cover offered for issues such as confiscation of planes, even
before reinsurers have a say, a fifth industry source said.
Reinsurers are also wary of other war risks, the original
sources added, including claims for ships stuck in Ukrainian
ports, triggered after 12 months, and a Chinese attack on
Taiwan.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Jonathan Saul; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)