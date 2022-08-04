Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. HannStar Board Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5469   TW0005469001

HANNSTAR BOARD CORPORATION

(5469)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
31.60 TWD   -0.94%
02:57aHANNSTAR BOARD : The Company is going to hold an institutional investor conference
PU
08/03HANNSTAR BOARD : Announce the Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30,2022 approved by the board of directors
PU
08/03HANNSTAR BOARD : Announcement of the change of financial officer, accounting officer,spokesperson and corporate governance officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HannStar Board : The Company is going to hold an institutional investor conference

08/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HannStar Board Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 14:44:36
Subject 
 The Company is going to hold an institutional
investor conference
Date of events 2022/08/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Webcast conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The business performance of Q2 2022 and outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 This institutional investor conference is held jointly with Global Brands
 Manufacture Ltd.

Disclaimer

HannStar Board Corp. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 57 000 M - -
Net income 2021 3 725 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 16 699 M 557 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart HANNSTAR BOARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HannStar Board Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNSTAR BOARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Guo Tao General Manager
Kun Tang Li Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yu Heng Chiao Chairman
Wei Chen Lai Director & General Manager-Operations
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNSTAR BOARD CORPORATION-30.40%557
MEDIATEK INC.-42.35%36 319
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.84%19 050
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.86%17 401
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-21.09%11 803
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-36.15%7 296