HannStar Board : The Company is going to hold an institutional investor conference
08/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Provided by: HannStar Board Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/08/04
Time of announcement
14:44:36
Subject
The Company is going to hold an institutional
investor conference
Date of events
2022/08/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Webcast conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The business performance of Q2 2022 and outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
This institutional investor conference is held jointly with Global Brands
Manufacture Ltd.
