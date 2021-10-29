Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. HannStar Display Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6116   TW0006116007

HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION

(6116)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement for disposal of structured deposit on behalf of Hannspirit (BVI) Holding Limited

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Hannstar Display Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 15:54:03
Subject 
 Announcement for disposal of structured
deposit on behalf of Hannspirit (BVI) Holding Limited
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):USD Bond RP
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount:NA
Unit price:NA
Total monetary amount:USD 25,894,809.9
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty: Yuanta Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.
Relationship with the company: None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):Disposal of benefits: USD269,809.9
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Pay by cash (check or remittance) in one lump sum on the
day of the transaction.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Redemption upon maturity of bond transaction acceptance order.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Current cumulative volume:NA
Current cumulative amount:USD 51,198,083.33
Shareholding percentage:NA
Status of any restriction of rights: None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio of investment to the total assets:2.84%
Ratio of investment to shareholder's equity:3.44%
Operational capital:NTD 22,516,030thousands
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Investment & financing
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:
2020/10/28  RP USD$25,625,000
2020/11/27  RP USD$15,343,083.33
2021/02/26  RP USD$10,230,000
27.Source of funds:Idle cash
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hannstar Display Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION
03:59aAnnouncement for disposal of structured deposit on behalf of Hannspirit (BVI) Holding L..
PU
08/23HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/10Hannstar Display Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
08/06Hannstar Display Corporation Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on September 13, 2021
CI
08/06HannStar Display Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/29HannStar Display Corporation Announces Change in Representation Juristic-Person Directo..
CI
07/29HannStar Display Corporation Announces Change in Board of Directors Chairman
CI
07/29HannStar Display Corporation Announces Changes in Audit Committee
CI
07/29HannStar Display Corporation Announces Director Changes
CI
05/05Hannstar Display Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 553 M 703 M 703 M
Net income 2020 3 848 M 138 M 138 M
Net cash 2020 19 469 M 700 M 700 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 42 381 M 1 525 M 1 524 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HannStar Display Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Chi Chiao Chairman & General Manager
Chung Han Lin Assistant Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Chung Chiang Independent Director
Sean Chao Independent Director
Lu Yun Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION13.82%1 525
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.18.79%42 343
CORNING INCORPORATED-1.69%29 621
AU OPTRONICS CORP.36.79%6 009
INNOLUX CORPORATION15.25%5 791
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.6.47%5 648