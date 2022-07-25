Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. HannStar Display Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6116   TW0006116007

HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION

(6116)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
10.30 TWD    0.00%
06/16HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/30HANNSTAR DISPLAY : Announcement of the Company's cash dividend distribution record date and adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio
PU
05/30HannStar Display Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 13, 2022
CI
Summary 
Most relevant

HannStar Display : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction registration.

07/25/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hannstar Display Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 17:32:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the completion of capital reduction
registration.
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/07/22
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/07/22
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Prior to capital reduction:
Paid-in capital of Farglory was NT$30,271,868,510
with total 3,027,186,851 outstanding shares.
Equity per share of Farglory was NT$16.75.
(2)After capital reduction:
Paid-in capital of Farglory is NT$29,403,288,510
with total 2,940,328,851 outstanding shares.
Equity per share of Farglory is NT$17.25.
(3)The cancelled treasury shares is 86,858,000 shares and the equity per
share is based on most recent audited financial statements ended 2022/03/31.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:NA
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
NA
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Our firm received approval letter of completion of capital reduction
registration from Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. on 2022/07/25.

Disclaimer

Hannstar Display Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 09:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
