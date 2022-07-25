HannStar Display : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction registration.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/07/22
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/07/22
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Prior to capital reduction:
Paid-in capital of Farglory was NT$30,271,868,510
with total 3,027,186,851 outstanding shares.
Equity per share of Farglory was NT$16.75.
(2)After capital reduction:
Paid-in capital of Farglory is NT$29,403,288,510
with total 2,940,328,851 outstanding shares.
Equity per share of Farglory is NT$17.25.
(3)The cancelled treasury shares is 86,858,000 shares and the equity per
share is based on most recent audited financial statements ended 2022/03/31.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:NA
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
NA
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Our firm received approval letter of completion of capital reduction
registration from Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. on 2022/07/25.