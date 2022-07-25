HannStar Display : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction registration.

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/07/22 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/07/22 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Prior to capital reduction: Paid-in capital of Farglory was NT$30,271,868,510 with total 3,027,186,851 outstanding shares. Equity per share of Farglory was NT$16.75. (2)After capital reduction: Paid-in capital of Farglory is NT$29,403,288,510 with total 2,940,328,851 outstanding shares. Equity per share of Farglory is NT$17.25. (3)The cancelled treasury shares is 86,858,000 shares and the equity per share is based on most recent audited financial statements ended 2022/03/31. 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:NA 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: NA 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: Our firm received approval letter of completion of capital reduction registration from Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. on 2022/07/25.