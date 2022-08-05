HannStar Display : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Hannshine Investment Corporation to participate in the capital increase of Walsin Lihwa Co., Ltd. as specified person

Statement

1.Name of the securities:Walsin Lihwa Co., Ltd. common shares 2.Trading date:2022/08/05~2022/08/05 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Amount：20,000 thousand shares Unit price：NT$30 Total monetary amount：NT$600,000 thousands 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):NA 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade: Related parties. 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): Subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.and Hannshine Investment Co.,Ltd. cumulative amount held:106,994,366 shares and 20,000,000 shares. Subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.and Hannshine Investment Co.,Ltd. cumulative monetary amount:NT$1,511,571 thousands and NT$600,000 thousands. Subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.and Hannshine Investment Co.,Ltd. cumulative shareholding percentage:2.87% and 0.54%. Status of any restriction of rights: None. 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.and Hannshine Investment Co.,Ltd. Ratio of investment to the total assets:12.60% and 5.89 % Ratio of investment to shareholder's equity:15.24% and 7.13 % Working capital:NT$12,631,964 thousands 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: To increase the efficiency of funds utilization 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: Yes 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company: Its chairman and the chairman of the company are second-degree relatives. 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/05 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.