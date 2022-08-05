Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  HannStar Display Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6116   TW0006116007

HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION

(6116)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
10.00 TWD   -0.99%
HannStar Display : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Hannshine Investment Corporation to participate in the capital increase of Walsin Lihwa Co., Ltd. as specified person

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hannstar Display Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:43:46
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Hannshine
Investment Corporation to participate in the capital
increase of Walsin Lihwa Co., Ltd. as specified person
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Walsin Lihwa Co., Ltd. common shares
2.Trading date:2022/08/05~2022/08/05
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount：20,000 thousand shares
Unit price：NT$30
Total monetary amount：NT$600,000 thousands
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):NA
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:
Related parties.
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.and Hannshine Investment Co.,Ltd.
cumulative amount held:106,994,366 shares and 20,000,000 shares.

Subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.and Hannshine Investment Co.,Ltd.
cumulative monetary amount:NT$1,511,571 thousands and NT$600,000 thousands.

Subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.and Hannshine Investment Co.,Ltd.
cumulative shareholding percentage:2.87% and 0.54%.

Status of any restriction of rights: None.
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.and Hannshine Investment Co.,Ltd.
Ratio of investment to the total assets:12.60% and 5.89 %
Ratio of investment to shareholder's equity:15.24% and 7.13 %
Working capital:NT$12,631,964 thousands
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
To increase the efficiency of funds utilization
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
Yes
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:
Its chairman and the chairman of the company are second-degree relatives.
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/05
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Hannstar Display Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
