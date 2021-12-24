HannStar Display : Relevant information about the completion of the company's sixth share buyback program

|
Statement
|
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):NTD 17,896,357,677
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/05~2021/12/30
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):
A Maximun of 100,000,000 shares
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):
NTD10.12-NTD21.46 per share
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2021/11/08~2021/12/24
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):100,000,000 shares
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NTD1,598,228,034
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NTD15.98
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):100,000,000 shares
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):3.30%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None