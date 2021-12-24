Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. HannStar Display Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6116   TW0006116007

HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION

(6116)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HannStar Display : Relevant information about the completion of the company's sixth share buyback program

12/24/2021 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Hannstar Display Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/24 Time of announcement 16:10:33
Subject 
 Relevant information about the completion of the company's
sixth share buyback program
Date of events 2021/12/24 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):NTD 17,896,357,677
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/05~2021/12/30
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):
 A Maximun of 100,000,000 shares
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):
 NTD10.12-NTD21.46 per share
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2021/11/08~2021/12/24
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):100,000,000 shares
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NTD1,598,228,034
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NTD15.98
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):100,000,000 shares
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):3.30%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hannstar Display Corporation published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION
03:17aHANNSTAR DISPLAY : Relevant information about the completion of the company's sixth share ..
PU
12/23HANNSTAR DISPLAY : has repurchased the common shares accumulated to more than NT$300 milli..
PU
12/14HANNSTAR DISPLAY : has repurchased the common shares accumulated to more than NT$300 milli..
PU
12/06HANNSTAR DISPLAY : has repurchased the common shares accumulated to more than NT$300 milli..
PU
11/26HANNSTAR DISPLAY : Announcement for intend to obtain financial products on behalf of Hanns..
PU
11/26HANNSTAR DISPLAY : Announcement for intend to disposal financial products on behalf of Han..
PU
11/25HANNSTAR DISPLAY : has repurchased the common shares accumulated to more than NT$300 milli..
PU
11/17HANNSTAR DISPLAY : has repurchased the common shares accumulated to more than NT$300 milli..
PU
11/10The company was invited to participate the online investor conference held by Fubon Sec..
PU
11/05HannStar Display's Net Profit Plummets 50% in Q3
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 553 M 706 M 706 M
Net income 2020 3 848 M 139 M 139 M
Net cash 2020 19 469 M 703 M 703 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 50 591 M 1 825 M 1 826 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HannStar Display Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Chi Chiao Chairman & General Manager
Chung Han Lin Assistant Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Chung Chiang Independent Director
Sean Chao Independent Director
Lu Yun Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION39.43%1 825
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.2.39%35 807
CORNING INCORPORATED2.08%31 363
AU OPTRONICS CORP.58.57%7 662
INNOLUX CORPORATION35.11%7 255
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.24.26%6 940