HannStar Display : Relevant information about the completion of the company's sixth share buyback program

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):NTD 17,896,357,677 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/05~2021/12/30 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares): A Maximun of 100,000,000 shares 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD): NTD10.12-NTD21.46 per share 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2021/11/08~2021/12/24 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):100,000,000 shares 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NTD1,598,228,034 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NTD15.98 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):100,000,000 shares 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):3.30% 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None