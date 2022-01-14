Log in
    6116   TW0006116007

HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION

(6116)
HannStar Display : Supplement to the announcement of November 4, 2021-The company and its 100%-owned subsidiaries intend to acquire common shares of Coretronic Corporation

Today's Information

Provided by: Hannstar Display Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/14 Time of announcement 17:40:30
Subject 
 Supplement to the announcement of November 4, 2021-The
company and its 100%-owned subsidiaries intend to acquire
common shares of Coretronic Corporation
Date of events 2022/01/14 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Coretronic Corporation common shares
2.Trading date:2021/11/05~2022/01/14
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount of transactions: 18,217 thousand shares
Unit Price: about NTD 82.34
Total monetary amount: NTD 1,499,927 thousand
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):NA
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:
 Not Related parties.
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
The company,subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.,subsidiary Hannshine
Investment Co.,Ltd.and subsidiary Hanns Prosper Investment Co.,Ltd.
cumulative amount held: 16,395 thousand shares, 11,900 thousand
shares, 5,050 thousand shares and 4,920 thousand shares.

The company,subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.,subsidiary Hannshine
Investment Co.,Ltd.and subsidiary Hanns Prosper Investment Co.,Ltd.
cumulative monetary amount:NTD 1,315,010 thousand,NTD 633,214 thousand,
NTD 296,086 thousand and NTD 296,409 thousand.

The company,subsidiary Huali Investment Co.,Ltd.,subsidiary Hannshine
Investment Co.,Ltd.and subsidiary Hanns Prosper Investment Co.,Ltd.
cumulative shareholding percentage:4.19%, 3.04%, 1.29% and 1.26%.

Restricted rights: none.
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
The company,subsidiary Huali Investment Co., Ltd.,subsidiary Hannshine
Investment Co.,Ltd.and subsidiary Hanns Prosper Investment Co.,Ltd.
Ratio of investment to the total assets:34.91%,14.12%,6.24% and 3.36%.
Ratio of investment to shareholder's equity:34.42%,13.93%,6.15%
and 3.31%.
Operational capital:NT15,890,641 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
To increase the efficiency of funds utilization
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N0
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
NO
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hannstar Display Corporation published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 09:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
