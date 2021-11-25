HannStar Display : has repurchased the common shares accumulated to more than NT$300 million
11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
Provided by: Hannstar Display Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/25
Time of announcement
15:26:12
Subject
HannStar has repurchased the common shares
accumulated to more than NT$300 million
Date of events
2021/11/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2021/11/25
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):16,800,000 shares
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NT$ 271,511,394
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NT$ 16.16
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):39,300,000 shares
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.30%
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hannstar Display Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:02 UTC.