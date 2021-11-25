HannStar Display : has repurchased the common shares accumulated to more than NT$300 million

Statement

1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300 million or more:2021/11/25 2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):16,800,000 shares 3.Type of shares currently repurchased:common shares 4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NT$ 271,511,394 5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NT$ 16.16 6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period (shares):39,300,000 shares 7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.30% 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None