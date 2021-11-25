Log in
    6116   TW0006116007

HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION

(6116)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

HannStar Display : has repurchased the common shares accumulated to more than NT$300 million

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Hannstar Display Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/25 Time of announcement 15:26:12
Subject 
 HannStar has repurchased the common shares
accumulated to more than NT$300 million
Date of events 2021/11/25 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2021/11/25
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):16,800,000 shares
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NT$ 271,511,394
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NT$ 16.16
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):39,300,000 shares
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.30%
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hannstar Display Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19 553 M 704 M 704 M
Net income 2020 3 848 M 139 M 139 M
Net cash 2020 19 469 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 48 526 M 1 745 M 1 747 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HannStar Display Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Chi Chiao Chairman & General Manager
Chung Han Lin Assistant Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Chung Chiang Independent Director
Sean Chao Independent Director
Lu Yun Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION31.30%1 745
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.16.24%40 926
CORNING INCORPORATED8.44%33 650
AU OPTRONICS CORP.51.07%7 242
INNOLUX CORPORATION32.27%7 023
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.19.95%6 609