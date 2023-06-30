4 ABOUT HANON SYSTEMS ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL GOVERNANCE APPENDIX

Management Messages

Letter from the Chairperson

Dear Hanon Systems Stakeholders,

On behalf of the Hanon Systems Board of Directors, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all stakeholders for the continued interest and support for the company.

2022 presented a variety of challenges within the global automotive parts industry, including semiconductor shortages, geopolitical risks, inflation. Despite these obstacles, Hanon Systems, drawing on its 38 years of expertise and trust, successfully secured orders for electric vehicle platforms from distinguished global automakers. This achievement has set a strong foundation for future growth, and we continue to drive research and innovation in harmony with our vision for the expanding eco-friendly vehicle market.

The Board recognizes Hanon Systems' pivotal role in promoting the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles and achieving the long-term carbon neutral goals. We wholeheartedly endorse Hanon Systems' efforts and growth within the electric vehicle thermal management segment, even under challenging circumstances. Moreover, we pledge our steadfast commitment to providing the utmost support to ensure that Hanon Systems achieves sustainable growth while maintaining a responsible governance structure.

Accordingly, the Board has formed an ESG Committee to reinforce Hanon Systems' ESG management framework. This Committee will oversee the company's approach and strategies concerning ESG-related initiatives, ensuring they meet market expectations. As the Chairperson of the Board and a member of the ESG Committee, I reaffirm my commitment to supporting the company's ESG activities, which include reducing carbon emissions, fulfilling the corporate responsibilities, enhancing shareholder value and establishing a robust governance structure.

Hanon Systems considers the opinions of its stakeholders in creating environmental, social and economic value and the pursuit of sustainable growth amidst any challenges. The purpose of this report is to provide transparent insights into the company's strategy, business performance and accomplishments in terms of sustainable management. We welcome your interest and valuable feedback as our esteemed stakeholders.

Chairperson,

Hanon Systems Board of Directors

Yeo-eul Yoon