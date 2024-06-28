2023
About this Report
Hanon Systems Sustainability Report 2023
Report Overview
Hanon Systems is publishing the 2023 Sustainability Report to transparently communicate both financial and non-financial value creation, fulfilling environmental and social responsibilities and requirements. Published annually, this is the seventh consecutive report. Through this report, the company shares with stakeholders its activities and achievements in the areas of management, the environment, society, and governance.
Reporting Standards
This report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI Standards), which are the global guidelines for sustainability reporting. Guidelines from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) also were taken into consideration. This report satisfies the principles of inclusivity, materiality, impact and responsiveness, in accordance with the AA1000 AP assurance standard.
Reporting Period
The reporting period for this report pertains to calendar year 2023 (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31), and also includes relevant items and achievements from the first half of 2024. Qualitative data presented in this report primarily reflects a 3-year trend (2021 to 2023) for analytical purposes.
Reporting Scope and Boundaries
The scope of this report covers the sustainability practices of Hanon Systems, including its headquarters in Korea and global sites. Financial information is based on the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS). When data has different reporting ranges, these are specified as a footnote or in the legend. Additionally, certain metrics from Korea and global business sites have been excluded from the reporting scope where there are physical limitations on data collection.
Report Verification
This report has been verified by BSI, an independent external organization, and its contents have been deemed to secure accuracy, objectivity and reliability. The assurance statement can be found in the Appendix section of this report. Financial statements for 2023 haves been audited by Samjong KPMG, and independent audit firm.
Disclaimer
This report contains "forward-looking statements" - such as the anticipated future business conditions and financial performance
- based on management's current expectations, plans, and assumptions. It is subject to change due to economic trends, changes in business strategies, and/or any other significant changes in the business environment, without prior notice. Actual future results may differ from the information stated in the forward-looking statements, which may contain potential risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Issuer
Hanon Systems
95 Sinilseo-ro,Daedeok-gu, Daejeon, Korea
Date of Issue June 2024
Contact
Investor Relations Team
E-mail: sustainability@hanonsystems.com
Hanon Systems Sustainability Report 2023
Contents
Management Messages
Management Messages
Letter from the Chairperson
Chairperson, Hanon Systems Board of Directors
Yeo-eul Yoon
Hanon Systems is moving forward with carbon neutral initiatives, and remains steadfast in its commitment to generate a positive social and environmental impact.
Dear Hanon System Stakeholders,
On behalf of the Hanon Systems Board of Directors, I extend my deepest gratitude to all stakeholders for your continued interest and support.
The automotive industry is undergoing significant transformations as it moves toward electrification. Despite differing views on the recent slowdown in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the shift towards EVs is widely recognized as crucial for addressing climate change and promoting sustainability. Major governments are continuing to pursue regulatory agendas aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles. Although the timelines have been subject to constant change, implementation is inevitable. Meanwhile, automakers are continuously investing in research and development to improve their competitiveness in the EV market.
Hanon Systems is a leading company in thermal management systems, based on a legacy of innovative technology and strong customer relationships. The company is focusing on the development of heat pump systems and thermal management modules that enhance energy efficiency in EVs, which is vital for mitigating the challenge of reduced winter driving range. This effort is crucial in overcoming the market gap between EVs and conventional fuel vehicles to promote the growth of the electric vehicle industry.
The Board of Directors at Hanon Systems recognizes the company's pivotal role in advancing the automotive industry and mitigating environmental impacts. Hanon Systems believes that the expansion of eco-friendly vehicles is fundamental for environmental preservation and the welfare of future generations. Therefore, the company continues to advance in research and development endeavors, considering environmental regulations, green initiatives, and customer demands. Furthermore, the company is moving forward with carbon neutral initiatives throughout the entire supply chain, and remains steadfast in its commitment to generate a positive social and environmental impact through every facet of business operations.
The 2023 Sustainability Report highlights the company's efforts and achievements. It reflects the support and interest of all stakeholders, a strong partnerships with customers, and the dedication of employees. Looking ahead, Hanon Systems will continue to prioritize technological advancements and sustainable business practices to foster a greener, more sustainable future. As Chairperson, I am committed to fully supporting Hanon Systems in its diligent pursuit of ESG activities. These include responding to climate change, achieving carbon neutrality, managing and developing talent, engaging in social contribution activities for community development, building a sustainable supply chain, and establishing transparent governance. We are dedicated to fulfilling our responsibilities as a corporate citizen and enhancing the company's value.
We kindly request your continued support to help Hanon Systems maintain its leadership in thermal management solutions through ongoing challenges and innovation. Please join us on our journey toward a better future. Thank you.
Management Messages
Management Messages
Letter from the Chief Executive Officers
Hanon Systems
Hanon Systems
President and co-Chief Executive Officer
President and co-Chief Executive Officer
Ramachandran (Subu)
Nurdal Kücükkaya
Nagasubramony
Dear Hanon Systems Stakeholders,
Hanon Systems, a leader in automotive thermal management solutions and a responsible corporate citizen, recognizes the importance of environmental, social and governance principles, and is pleased to present the company's 2023 activities and performances through this report.
Business Activities and Performance
Hanon Systems is dedicated to developing green technology to support the industry's shift toward e-mobility and creation of a sustainable future. By leveraging its expertise in thermal management technology for eco- friendly vehicles, Hanon Systems achieved remarkable new business wins in 2023; however, the challenges that the company has faced for the past several years continued, including inflation-driven manufacturing costs and logistics expenses, global supply chain disruptions, economic slowdowns and rising interest rates.
Despite the challenging business environment, Hanon Systems achieved a revenue of KRW 9.6 trillion in 2023, and secured new orders valued at USD 1.5 billion, demonstrating a solid base for future growth. In November 2023, we furthered our commitment to improving the company's profitability by implementing a global, three-pronged strategy: improve operational efficiency, optimize the supply chain, and undertake cost recovery negotiations with our customers. These activities have led to business improvements, and we anticipate further results in the coming year. Utilizing our strong relationships and technological competitiveness in the automotive thermal management market, we will overcome the uncertain business conditions of these times to increase corporate value.
Sustainability Activities and Performance
With aim to protect the environment and respond to climate change, the company has committed to become carbon neutral by 2040 and joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, the company has formulated detailed action plans to reduce its carbon footprint and increase the use of renewable energy sources. We remain dedicated to pursue environmentally friendly product design, and leverage our expertise in thermal management solutions.
Hanon Systems recognizes the importance of social responsibility and the impact our operations have on the local communities where we operate. In 2023, the company implemented various initiatives to develop human resources, improve the working environment of employees, and safeguard human rights while conducting various social contribution activities. The company also strengthened sustainable practices throughout its supply chain with inaugural supplier sustainability and carbon footprint assessments.
Hanon Systems is committed to complying with the laws and regulations of all countries where it operates, maintaining the highest standards of ethical behavior, and managing any potential risks. As part of this effort, the company has updated its policies and enhanced disclosures related to board and shareholder composition, tax policies, and other company regulations. The company commits to continuing its effort to strengthen stakeholder trust and establish transparent governance.
The sustainable practices across all business areas of Hanon Systems are yielding tangible outcomes. In 2024, the company has been included in S&P Global's sustainability yearbook for the first time and listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series, indicating improvements in objective evaluation metrics. Under our leadership, Hanon Systems will continue to take actions to reinforce its commitment to sustainability, and to invest in technologies and practices that bring a positive impact to communities, employees, customers, shareholders and the planet. We appreciate your ongoing support and partnership as we continue on this journey.
Company Overview
Company Overview
Hanon Systems: Leader in Automotive Thermal Management Solutions
Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. The company's range of products includes HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) modules, powertrain cooling (PTC) and heat exchangers, compressors, fluid transport (FT), electronics and fluid pressure (E&FP), heat pump systems, and thermal management modules. Hanon Systems is committed to environmental protection for future generations and has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2040. The company has actively engaged in global efforts to reduce carbon
emissions and mitigate their impact.
History and Awards
1986
• Established as Halla Climate Control Corp., a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and Mando
Machinery Corp.
1989
• Established the first R&D center
• Launched Canada operations, the first manufacturing site outside of Korea
1996
• Listed on the Korea Stock Exchange
1999
• Visteon Corp. becomes major shareholder
2002
• Named "Supplier of the Year" by Hyundai Motor Group
2004
• Selected by Forbes as "Best under a Billion" three years in a row
Company Name
Co-Chief
Executive
Officers
Date of Establishment
Headquarters
Locations
Main Products
Hanon Systems
Nurdal Kücükkaya
Ramachandran (Subu) Nagasubramony
March 11, 1986
95 Sinilseo-ro,Daedeok-gu, Daejeon, Republic of Korea
50 manufacturing sites and 3 innovation centers in 21 countries
HVAC Modules, Powertrain Cooling (PTC)
and Heat Exchangers (HEX), Compressors,
Fluid Transport (FT), Electronics and
Fluid Pressure (E&FP), Heat Pump Systems,
Thermal Management Modules
Vision
Leader in Automotive Thermal Management Solutions
for a Clean Energy Future
Strategic
Pillars
Expedite
Drive
Accelerate
Innovative
Enterprise
Growth
Technology
Excellence
Shareholders
Customers Employees Shareholders
2007
• Received Automotive News PACE Award for wavy blade fan
2010
• Acquired NET certification for high-voltage positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heater for electric
vehicles
2011 • Awarded "Best Green Company" by the Korea Ministry of Environment (Daejeon)
2013
• Integrated with Visteon climate operations
2014
• Acquired thermal and emissions business from Cooper Standard
2015
• Changed the major shareholder to Hahn & Co. Auto Holdings and changed the company name to
Hanon Systems
- Received Ford World Excellence Gold award for compressors (Pyeongtaek) 2017 • Named "Best Product Development Partner" by Hyundai Motor Group
- Designated "Best Green Company" by the Korea Ministry of Environment (Daejeon)
-
Received Customer Satisfaction Management award from Korea Sustainability Management
2018 Evaluation and Korea Economic Daily
- Named to Ford Aligned Business Framework (ABF) network of strategic suppliers
- Received a grand prize from Hyundai for DFSS (Design for Six Sigma) performance
2019
• Acquired fluid pressure & controls business from Magna International Inc.
• Awarded "Best Green Company" by the Korea Ministry of Environment (Pyeongtaek)
• Acquired NET certification for water-cooled condenser integrated receiver drier for electric vehicles
2020
• Supplied parts for R744 (eco-friendly refrigerant) heat pump systems to Volkswagen's MEB platform
for electric vehicles
- Reached production milestone of 100 million compressors (Pyeongtaek)
-
Acquired NET certification for air disinfection HVAC technology using visible LED and photocatalysts
2021 • Supplied key parts to Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform for electric vehicles
- Established the company's first dedicated electric vehicle plant in Gyeongju, South Korea
- Received IR52 Jang Young-Shil award for high-efficiency thermal energy system for 800V EVs 2022 • Acquired NET certification for Generation 2 Integrated Heat Pump System
- Received Excellent Partner Award from FAW-Volkswagen (FHAC Changchun)
2023
• Named "Supplier of the Year" by General Motors for the sixth consecutive year
• Received IR52 Jang Young-Shil award for visible LED photocatalyst module
Company Overview
Company Overview
Global Network
EUROPE
KOREA
AMERICAS
Hanon Systems has established a strong and competitive global presence with resources more than 22,000 people in 21 countries. The company operates 50 manufacturing sites and three innovation centers, and is strategically positioned to ensure proximity to customers.
Total Assets
(on a consolidated basis)
KRW
9,244
billion
Revenue
KRW
9,559
billion
(on a consolidated basis)
Eco-friendly*
26%
Revenue
(on a consolidated basis)
Employees
22,818
Bulgaria Plovdiv
Asan
Czech RepublicHluk, Kladno, Nový Jičín
Daejeon
FranceCharleville
Gyeongju
GermanyBad Homburg, Kerpen
Pyeongtaek
HungaryPécs, Retság, Székesfehérvár
Seoul
ItalyBenevento, Campiglione
Ulsan
NetherlandsHeerlen
PortugalPalmela
SlovakiaIlava
TürkiyeDilovasi
United KingdomBinley
CHINA
Beijing
Changchun
Changzhou
Chongqing
Dalian
Hubei
Nanchang
THAILAND
Nanjing
Shanghai
Rayong
Yancheng
INDIA
United States
Mexico
Carey (Ohio)
Juarez (Paso del Norte)
Novi (Michigan)
Juarez (San Lorenze)
Shorter (Alabama)
Juarez (Santa Fe)
Canada Belleville, Concord
Monterrey
BrazilAtibaia
Apodaca
Querétaro
Salamanca*
JAPAN
Higashi, Hiroshima
Hofu, Yamaguchi
Production Suppliers
1,820
(Tier 1)
SOUTH AFRICA
Port Elizabeth
Bhiwadi
Chennai
Pune
Innovation Centers
Manufacturing Sites
* Includes non-consolidated joint ventures
- Revenue for the vehicles with less environmental impact than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles or vehicles that use certain alternative fuel
Since its inception in 1986, Hanon Systems has consistently expanded its business portfolio and customer base, through its strategically located footprint and global network that encompasses a diverse array of raw material suppliers. Today, it stands as a trusted partner to many of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, playing a supportive role in the industry's shift toward electrification. Hanon Systems has established itself as a leading global supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions in an industry where technological competitiveness and speed are paramount. With a legacy of more than 30 years, the company has the expertise, capabilities and local acumen to address the various needs of automakers.
Solutions
Solutions
Key Product Lines
HVAC
Compressors
Powertrain Cooling
Fluid Transport
Electronics and Fluid Pressure
HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) is a module that draws in filtered outdoor air and manages the airflow volume and distribution, temperature, and humidity. Hanon Systems has an extensive track record designing and manufacturing HVAC solutions for automakers. The company leverages its engineering expertise to provide automakers with a range of solutions aimed at optimizing performance, increasing efficiency, and elevating the comfort and air quality experienced by vehicle occupants.
Compressors are core components of air conditioning systems, converting low- pressure, low-temperature gas from the evaporator into high-pressure, high- temperature gas and supplying it to the condenser. The components play a pivotal role in thermal management for electric vehicles and e-mobility, and the company's offerings include a portfolio of robust scroll electric compressors equipped with integrated electric motors and advanced electronic inverters. These compressors are specifically designed for hybrid and battery electric vehicles, delivering efficient cooling solutions for heat pump and multi- loop refrigerant systems.
The powertrain cooling regulates the temperature of the powertrain to improve a vehicles' energy efficiency. Hanon Systems provides PTC solutions for vehicles with both electrified and internal combustion engines, meeting automakers requirements for performance, durability, quality, and efficiency. Cooling Wave Fan enhances heat exchange with its unique wave- like design, which maximizes airflow and reduces operational noise. Combined with the brushless DC (BLDC) motor, which reduces noise and weight, while increasing durability and efficiency, it contributes to lower power consumption of EVs.
Hanon Systems' fluid transport portfolio features refrigerant lines, coolant lines, internal heat exchangers, refrigerant storage devices, integrated internal heat exchangers, and metal seal fittings. The company provides solutions that support an extensive array of options for automotive refrigerants, including R744 (CO2). Fluid transport technology is advancing towards modular solutions. The company's innovative design has led to the development of a new refrigerant manifold, optimizing internal refrigerant flow and reducing weight.
Hanon Systems designs and manufactures innovative electronics and fluid pressure control solutions for precise management of refrigerants and coolants. These solutions include electric coolant and refrigerant valves, electronic water pumps, and other critical components that enhance the range of electric vehicles. Electronic coolant pumps and oil pumps deliver on-demand coolant and oil to thermal management systems. Electronic coolant valves direct coolant through various loops of the cooling circuit according to the thermal controller's requirements, while a DC motor-driven ball valve ensures precise coolant flow control.
R744
HVAC
UHV
Solutions
Solutions
Thermal Management Systems
The Importance of Thermal Management in EVs
Energy efficiency in thermal management systems for electric vehicles (EVs) has a significant effect on the vehicle's driving range, especially in cold weather or demanding driving conditions. In contrast to internal combustion engines, which produce waste heat that can be used to warm up the cabin, EVs require innovations to maintain cabin comfort for occupants in cold conditions with minimal energy usage to avoid sacrificing driving range.
Hanon Systems is committed to ongoing research, development, and technological innovation to maintain optimal cabin temperatures and minimize the reduction in driving range for electric vehicles. By focusing on these goals, the company offers comprehensive thermal management solutions, including advanced modular refrigerant and coolant systems, compressors, and heat pump technologies.
Thermal Management Solutions for Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Hanon Systems is a leading supplier of thermal solutions for electrified mobility with more than three decades of experience designing and manufacturing for the automotive industry. The company offers a comprehensive suite of systems, modules, and components that deliver high performance, supporting enhanced passenger comfort, optimal operating temperature for electrical and electronic components, improved cabin air quality, and increased powertrain efficiency.
Technological Innovations and Challenges in Thermal Management
In electric vehicles, a thermal management system is essential for maintaining battery performance and preventing damage by ensuring the battery operates within an optimal temperature range. The HVAC system maintains a comfortable cabin temperature for passengers while minimizing energy consumption to reduce its impact on the driving range. Achieving this balance requires a meticulously designed system that can efficiently manage thermal loads across multiple subsystems and components. Moreover, control logic that adjusts to fluctuations in ambient temperature, driving conditions, and passenger preferences are crucial for optimizing the thermal management system performance.
The most significant challenge in designing an effective thermal management system for electric vehicles is ensuring that the system function is efficient and stable under a wide range of ambient temperatures and driving conditions. To address this challenge, system designers and engineers must take into account various factors, including the component selection and placement, cooling and heating capacity, and power consumption. Hanon Systems endeavors to deliver optimal solutions by utilizing diverse approaches and technologies designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of thermal management systems.
Battery Thermal Management
Maintaining the optimal temperature of batteries in electric vehicles presents a significant challenge for automakers, as it directly affects the driving range - a critical consideration for consumers when purchasing an electric vehicle. Hanon Systems offers a variety of solutions designed to ensure optimal temperature control for EV batteries, sensors, electronics, power inverters, and other thermal management needs.
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Technology
For several years, Hanon Systems has been delivering innovative thermal management solutions tailored to the specific requirements of fuel cell electric vehicles. These solutions provide clean pressurized air to the fuel cell stack, which generates the power required for vehicle operation. They also include a turbo blower that provides electricity by supplying oxygen to the fuel cell stack using a centrifugal air compressor.
Solutions
Solutions
Heat Pump Systems
Heat pump systems offer efficient heating solutions for managing the interior air of electric and hybrid vehicles. These systems utilize waste heat from ambient air and vehicle electronics, motors, and inverters in cold environments to reduce overall energy consumption and extend the driving range of electric vehicles. Hanon Systems supplies a range of heat pump systems and components that use R1234yf or R744 refrigerants to electric vehicle platforms of many of the world's leading automakers.
Transition to Modularization
The shift toward electrification in vehicles has led to an increase in the variety of number of electric and electronic components, which in presents unique packaging challenges due to vehicles having more confined spaces. More sophisticated thermal management solutions are essential, and to meet these demands, Hanon Systems provides customers with modular solutions that integrate individual components. This approach minimizes the number of connections in the thermal circuits, simplifies the automaker's assembly process, and reduces the overall package size.
1
Coolant Modules
The coolant module comprises water pumps, coolant valves, and coolant lines.
Battery Cooler
1
It enhances thermal management systems by supplying coolant to the battery
2
and other electronic components by controlling the temperature with the use of
5
efficient pumps and valves, effectively reducing friction and thermal losses.
3
Cooling Modules
Cooling modules encompass radiators, condensers, and fan shrouds.
4
These modules streamline the assembly process for thermal
management systems and ensure optimal performance through stringent
3
quality management of their components.
2
HVAC Modules
The HVAC module is composed of a plenum assembly, blower assembly, and integrated components such as doors, motors, and heat exchangers. These modules provide customized solutions that enhance the comfort of the cabin environment and safeguard the cabin space by reducing noise levels, improving air quality, and controlling airflow temperature and distribution.
4Refrigerant Modules
Refrigerant modules consist of compressors, refrigerant valves, chillers, condensers, receiver/dryers and manifolds/hoses/pipes. These modules are essential for the precise thermal management of electric vehicles, significantly contributing to the extension of battery life and driving range by providing the refrigerant loop capacity required to meet vehicle thermal needs.
