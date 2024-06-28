Dear Hanon System Stakeholders,

On behalf of the Hanon Systems Board of Directors, I extend my deepest gratitude to all stakeholders for your continued interest and support.

The automotive industry is undergoing significant transformations as it moves toward electrification. Despite differing views on the recent slowdown in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the shift towards EVs is widely recognized as crucial for addressing climate change and promoting sustainability. Major governments are continuing to pursue regulatory agendas aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles. Although the timelines have been subject to constant change, implementation is inevitable. Meanwhile, automakers are continuously investing in research and development to improve their competitiveness in the EV market.

Hanon Systems is a leading company in thermal management systems, based on a legacy of innovative technology and strong customer relationships. The company is focusing on the development of heat pump systems and thermal management modules that enhance energy efficiency in EVs, which is vital for mitigating the challenge of reduced winter driving range. This effort is crucial in overcoming the market gap between EVs and conventional fuel vehicles to promote the growth of the electric vehicle industry.

The Board of Directors at Hanon Systems recognizes the company's pivotal role in advancing the automotive industry and mitigating environmental impacts. Hanon Systems believes that the expansion of eco-friendly vehicles is fundamental for environmental preservation and the welfare of future generations. Therefore, the company continues to advance in research and development endeavors, considering environmental regulations, green initiatives, and customer demands. Furthermore, the company is moving forward with carbon neutral initiatives throughout the entire supply chain, and remains steadfast in its commitment to generate a positive social and environmental impact through every facet of business operations.

The 2023 Sustainability Report highlights the company's efforts and achievements. It reflects the support and interest of all stakeholders, a strong partnerships with customers, and the dedication of employees. Looking ahead, Hanon Systems will continue to prioritize technological advancements and sustainable business practices to foster a greener, more sustainable future. As Chairperson, I am committed to fully supporting Hanon Systems in its diligent pursuit of ESG activities. These include responding to climate change, achieving carbon neutrality, managing and developing talent, engaging in social contribution activities for community development, building a sustainable supply chain, and establishing transparent governance. We are dedicated to fulfilling our responsibilities as a corporate citizen and enhancing the company's value.

We kindly request your continued support to help Hanon Systems maintain its leadership in thermal management solutions through ongoing challenges and innovation. Please join us on our journey toward a better future. Thank you.