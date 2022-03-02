|
Hanon : Organization of Investor Relations Event
Organization of Investor Relations Event
|
1. Date & Time and Place
|
Date & Time
|
2022-03-03
|
--:--
|
Place
|
-
|
2. Target Audience
|
Foreign Institutional Investors
|
3. Purpose of IR
|
IR Events in March, 2022
|
4. Method of IR
|
Conference Call
|
5. Sponsoring Institutions
|
Citi, Credit Suisse
|
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
|
Recent Business Results, Business Updates and Q&A
|
7. Decision Date
|
2022-02-28
|
8. IR Material
|
Publication Date
|
2022-02-10
|
Website
|
https://www.hanonsystems.com/
|
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
|
[Hanon Systems IR Events in March, 2022]
- 3/3: Citi Korea Investor Conference 2022
- 3/24: 25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference
|
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
7 316 B
6,08 B
4,56 B
|Net income 2021
|
276 B
0,23 B
0,17 B
|Net Debt 2021
|
2 148 B
1,78 B
1,34 B
|P/E ratio 2021
|22,5x
|Yield 2021
|3,07%
|
|Capitalization
|
6 164 B
5 120 M
3 840 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,14x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 052
|Free-Float
|30,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HANON SYSTEMS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Last Close Price
|
11 550,00 KRW
|Average target price
|
15 705,00 KRW
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,0%