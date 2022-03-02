Log in
    A018880   KR7018880005

HANON SYSTEMS

(A018880)
Hanon : Organization of Investor Relations Event

03/02/2022 | 05:37am GMT
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place Date & Time 2022-03-03 --:--
Place -
2. Target Audience Foreign Institutional Investors
3. Purpose of IR IR Events in March, 2022
4. Method of IR Conference Call
5. Sponsoring Institutions Citi, Credit Suisse
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered Recent Business Results, Business Updates and Q&A
7. Decision Date 2022-02-28
8. IR Material Publication Date 2022-02-10
Website https://www.hanonsystems.com/
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions [Hanon Systems IR Events in March, 2022]
- 3/3: Citi Korea Investor Conference 2022
- 3/24: 25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Hanon Systems published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
